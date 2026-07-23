Graham's Family Dairy has issued a milk recall across major UK supermarkets including Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons after regulators warned of the potential presence of veterinary medicines.

The Food Standards Agency confirmed that specific bottles of semi-skimmed milk could pose a health risk to consumers with an antibiotic allergy.

Routine safety checks flagged the potential presence of medicinal residues in the raw milk supply.

Precautionary withdrawals of this nature occur when agricultural treatments for livestock inadvertently filter into the commercial supply chain. The residues naturally clear from the dairy herds over time.

FSA Warns Antibiotic-Traces in Milk Could Trigger Allergic Reactions

The nationwide withdrawal targets one-pint, one-litre, and two-litre bottles of semi-skimmed milk bearing a best-before date of July 31, 2026. Shoppers who regularly purchase these specific volumes are being urged to inspect their refrigerators immediately.

The Food Standards Agency has issued an unambiguous assessment of the situation. The agency confirmed the recall was triggered by the unintended presence of veterinary medicines in the raw milk supply.

Medical sensitivities remain the primary concern for health officials monitoring the national distribution network. The regulatory agency issued a formal notice to ensure shoppers understood the potential biological reaction if the liquid was ingested.

The agency detailed in its official safety warning to the public: 'Antibiotics in the product may make it unsafe to consume and may be a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to antibiotics including penicillin.'

Graham's Family Dairy operates as Scotland's largest independent dairy company. The historic brand supplies a vast range of daily essentials including butter, yoghurts, and ice cream to thousands of retail outlets.

Tesco, Asda, Morrisons: What Shoppers Must Do Now

Major grocers have removed the affected bottles from their refrigerated retail aisles. Consumers visiting Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons branches across the country will now find prominent point-of-sale notices displayed near the dairy cabinets. These printed alerts outline the exact reason for the stock removal and provide clear instructions for anyone who bought the affected batches before the public warning went live.

Shoppers must not consume the product, the FSA warned. Anyone holding a semi-skimmed bottle matching the exact July 31 best-before date can return it to their local supermarket branch to claim a full refund.

The dairy producer released a public statement apologising for the issue and the resulting inconvenience to shoppers. Corporate leadership sought to reassure families that this remains a completely isolated incident.

'At Graham's Family Dairy we believe that the quality of our products and the safety of our consumers is paramount,' the official company statement read. The Scottish firm described the retail withdrawal as a strictly precautionary measure taken because there is a small risk that a trace level of antibiotics may be present in the milk.

The traces pose a specific risk to consumers with penicillin allergies, not a general health threat. The company stressed that its broader inventory remains entirely safe for public consumption.

'We apologise for this issue and would like to reassure our customers no other Grahams Family Dairies products or use by dates are affected,' the brand confirmed in its final notice to retail partners.