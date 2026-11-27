Volodymyr Zelenskyy has compared Donald Trump's description of Vladimir Putin as 'my friend' to calling Adolf Hitler a friend during the Second World War. The Ukrainian president called the remark 'strange' and said Russia's leader could not be a friend while waging war on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy made the comments in an interview with the BBC in Kyiv, broadcast on Friday, 27 November. The interview came amid disagreements between Washington and Kyiv over the Trump administration's approach to ending the war.

'Of course it's up to the President of the United States, but... it's strange. He's an aggressor and a killer. He can't be a friend. Just cannot be,' Zelenskyy said, speaking in English.

Zelenskyy on Trump calling Putin 'friend': "It's strange. He's an aggressor and a killer, he can't be a friend. It's the same as somebody saying about Hitler during the Second World War, that he's a good friend." pic.twitter.com/gEBifb2EKk — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) November 26, 2026

He then compared describing Putin as a friend with calling Hitler a friend during the Second World War. 'It's the same as somebody saying about Hitler during the Second World War that he's a good friend. No, he's not a friend,' he added.

Trump Calls Putin 'My Friend' During China Meeting

Zelenskyy's comments followed a meeting between Trump and Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, China, on 19 November. The two leaders embraced when they met, and Trump referred to the Russian president as 'my friend'.

Days later, Trump shared a photograph of himself shaking hands with Putin on his Truth Social platform, with the caption 'My Friend'. The BBC asked Zelenskyy how he felt about Trump's description of the Russian leader.

In the interview, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Trump could choose what to say or post. He nevertheless called the language 'strange' and said Putin could not be considered a friend while Russia continued its invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's response distinguished between Trump's right to choose his words and Ukraine's view of Putin's actions. He argued that Russia's continuing invasion made describing its president as a friend untenable.

Trump and Zelenskyy Face Continuing Tensions Over Ukraine War

The exchange comes amid disagreements between Washington and Kyiv over negotiations to end the war. Zelenskyy has called on the US to use its influence to increase pressure on Moscow, arguing that stronger action is needed to make progress.

Trump has pursued direct engagement with Putin as he seeks to broker an agreement between Russia and Ukraine. His public expressions of warmth towards the Russian president have drawn criticism from Zelenskyy, who has also challenged Washington's approach to the war.

Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have been strained. During a confrontation in the Oval Office on 28 February 2025, the two leaders disagreed over the war, US support for Ukraine and the direction of diplomatic efforts.

The article also refers to disagreements over Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries. Trump blamed the strikes for higher energy costs and threatened to cut off intelligence support. Zelenskyy said Trump's position was encouraging Moscow to continue its attacks on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's comments set out Ukraine's call for greater US pressure on Russia as Washington pursues negotiations. The exchange also highlights the difference between Kyiv's stated position and Trump's public approach to Putin.