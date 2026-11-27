US President Donald Trump called for Somalis receiving government assistance to be expelled from America in a Thanksgiving Day message, claiming that only 2% of the community worked without government aid. In a lengthy Truth Social post on Thursday, 26 November, Trump praised Somali Americans who work without receiving government assistance, describing them as wonderful American citizens who should be allowed to stay. He then called for the others to be thrown out immediately.

Trump provided no evidence to support his 2% claim or explain how he would carry out the proposed removals. His remarks came amid investigations into alleged fraud involving publicly funded social services programmes in Minnesota, although those investigations do not establish wrongdoing across the wider Somali community.

Trump Targets Somali Community in Minnesota

Trump has repeatedly criticised Minnesota's Somali community amid investigations into alleged fraud involving government-funded social services programmes in the state. In his Thanksgiving post, he argued that Minnesota had no chance if the Somalis he criticised were allowed to remain. He did not identify the source of his population or employment figures, nor did he outline any specific policy or legal process to implement the proposed removals. Allegations involving individuals or organisations do not establish wrongdoing across an entire ethnic or immigrant community.

Trump Attacks Democrats and the Radical Far Left

The president's remarks about Somalis came alongside criticism of Democrats and what he described as the Radical Far Left. Trump accused his political opponents of seeking to change the US court system to incorporate Sharia law and redistribute wealth. He claimed such proposals would force Americans who had accumulated wealth over their lifetimes to share it with people unwilling to work.

He offered no evidence to support those accusations. Trump also criticised government officials responsible for publishing economic figures ahead of the midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress.

Trump Demands Investigation Into GDP Figures

Trump questioned the government's initial estimate of US economic growth for the third quarter, accusing officials of publishing fake numbers before the election. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revised its estimate on Wednesday, 25 November, reporting that the economy had expanded at an annualised rate of 4.3% between July and September, up from its earlier estimate of 3.4%.

Trump described the revision as a record-setting error and called for an immediate investigation, alleging that officials had deliberately understated the initial figures. He offered no evidence of deliberate manipulation. GDP estimates are routinely revised as additional economic data becomes available. The BEA's revised figure followed its standard process of updating estimates as more complete data became available.

Trump Defends White House Renovations

Trump also defended his renovation work at the White House, dismissing criticism of changes to the presidential complex. He said he had repaired 17 broken windows, damaged columns, and missing mouldings, while addressing the building's plaster and paintwork. The president argued that the White House had not been properly maintained for years. Trump reiterated his plans for a ballroom at the White House, claiming that presidents had sought such a facility for more than 150 years.

Towards the end of his post, the president addressed people he accused of entering the US illegally after leaving prisons, mental institutions, and other institutions abroad. He claimed that murderers, drug dealers, and other criminals had been deported and mocked those he said had been returned to their countries of origin. His Thanksgiving message combined immigration rhetoric, economic accusations, and criticism of political opponents, with his demand to remove Somali residents standing out as its most contentious remark.