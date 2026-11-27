Donald Trump cited his Make America Great Again campaign and claimed the stock market had set 88 records when a deployed soldier asked what he was most thankful for during a Thanksgiving video call with troops. Two users on X criticised his answer for leaving out his family.

Sergeant Kent had invited the president to speak about both his time in office and his private life. According to the Irish Star, Trump responded immediately, beginning with his campaign theme. He spoke about his wife, Melania, later in the call, inviting the troops to ask about her recent accomplishments.

What Sergeant Kent Asked Trump on Thanksgiving

'With Thanksgiving being a time of reflection and gratitude, my question to you is: What are you most thankful for as President and personally?' Kent asked.

Trump began by declaring his campaign theme a success. For the president, the slogan still captured what he wanted for the country, and he told the troops he believed the US was close to the goal he had set during the campaign.

'I campaigned on a concept and a theme that was very successful, Make America Great Again, and that's what I want, to make America great again — greater than ever before. And we're very close to being there,' he told the troops.

Trump Claims 88 Stock Market Records

From the campaign, the president turned to the performance of US shares. He referred to the election, describing how often the market had reached a new high, putting the period at less than two years.

'As of the election, we have created value in terms of the stock markets; we have the highest stock markets in history; we broke the record from day one, in less than two years, 88 times,' Trump added.

Trump did not identify an index in those remarks. The figure of 88 came from the president, and the Irish Star provided no separate market figures to verify his tally.

'It's been amazing. And we're going to see amazing things over the next period of time,' he continued, before turning to the subject of working with Democrats in Congress.

Why Trump's Answer Drew Criticism on X

Two of the X users quoted by the Irish Star focused on the personal aspect of Kent's question. One wrote, 'This guy is so unlikeable.' The user went on to suggest that Trump might have expressed thanks for his family, specifically his wife and children.

For the other commenter, the omission went beyond Trump's family. The user also cited the health of the people around the president and criticised the president's emphasis on money.

The commenter wrote, 'Not his family, not the health of those around him, not the country; he only understands money. Life is measured by money.'

Towards the end of the call, Trump highlighted Melania's recent accomplishments. The Irish Star did not specify which accomplishments he mentioned. When he invited the troops to ask her questions, the invitation was met with silence, according to the publication. Juan, the troops' spokesman, declined the offer.