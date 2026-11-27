Vietnamese business partners of the Trump Organization are planning a skyscraper in Hanoi, the third Trump-branded project in the country, as Washington proposes steep tariffs on Vietnamese goods.

One person familiar with the projects told Reuters they are being built 'at no cost to the Trump Organization', which would earn money from licensing, management fees and villa sales.

A Third Trump Project

The planned Hanoi tower would join a £1.1 billion ($1.5 billion) golf complex near the capital and a separate Trump Tower planned for Ho Chi Minh City, Reuters reported, citing three people with knowledge of the project.

The Hanoi skyscraper would sit on the western edge of West Lake. It would reportedly rise at least 60 floors and cost about £750 million ($1 billion).

Plans were first submitted to the government in May but have not been approved. If cleared, construction could start in late 2027 or 2028.

Vietnamese officials met the partners, including Kinh Bac City Development Holding, the Trump Organization's partner on the golf project, to discuss the tower. The meeting came shortly after Washington proposed additional tariffs of up to 35 per cent on Vietnamese goods, with a potential 20 per cent rate if Hanoi reaches a qualifying trade agreement.

Vietnam, which has one of the largest bilateral trade surpluses with the US, has been under pressure to strike a deal. On 27 November, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said negotiations had essentially concluded and that the final tariff would be significantly lower than the maximum Washington announced, Vietnamese media reported.

Licensing Fees and Villa Sales

According to the Reuters source, the Trump Organization would make money from licensing its brand, operating fees and sales of villas at the golf complex, without putting up capital.

Earlier disclosures shed light on how that works. Trump's 2025 financial disclosure listed £3.8 million ($5 million) in licensing-fee income tied to the golf project in Hung Yen province, with a £3 million ($4 million) receivable suggesting not all of it had been collected, The Investor reported in June 2025.

The licensing agreement is with Hung Yen Hospitality Services, a Kinh Bac subsidiary. The disclosure lists DT Marks Vietnam LLC as 79 per cent owned by a Trump-related trademark management company and 20 per cent by Trump family members.

The golf project broke ground in May 2025. The New York Times reported at the time that Vietnamese authorities had allowed it to break ground without completing several legally required steps, including environmental reviews, while shortening the public comment period, The Independent reported, citing the paper.

Conflict-of-Interest Questions

The Trump Organization is run by the president's sons, Eric and Donald Jr. The White House says Trump ended his involvement after placing his assets in a trust managed by his children, an arrangement that is not a blind trust.

The White House has rejected suggestions of a conflict of interest between the family's foreign deals and US trade policy. There is no evidence that the tower talks are linked to the tariff negotiations.

Critics remain sceptical. 'Trump says it's separate, the presidency and his business. But he has the power to do whatever he wants,' Le Van Truong, a local farmer, told The Times last year, voicing fears that he could lose farmland and a family cemetery to the development.

The Trump Organization, Vietnam's government and Kinh Bac did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.