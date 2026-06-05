Read more Critics Sound Alarm After Donald Trump Contradicts Himself Three Times in One Sentence Critics Sound Alarm After Donald Trump Contradicts Himself Three Times in One Sentence

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama clashed live on CNN International on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, after angrily telling a reporter 'Let me finish!' while defending a controversial deal linked to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's reported $1.5 billion (about £1.2 billion) luxury resort plan on Sazan Island.

During the interview, Rama faced questions over whether the Trump family-linked investment amounted to a state-backed giveaway of Albanian land.

At the same time, criticism rises in Albania over the proposed development of Sazan Island, a former Cold War military site off the country's coast, which is now at the centre of a long-term lease agreement involving Kushner's investment firm, Affinity Partners.

The project, still in early stages, has become politically charged both in Albania and abroad, particularly over claims of tax breaks, public infrastructure spending, and the island's strategic significance.

Sazan Island Sold to the Trump Family

Sazan Island is state-owned and currently uninhabited, but it carries historical weight as a heavily fortified military zone filled with old bunkers and tunnels from the Soviet era.

Ivanka Trump has said in interviews that she and Jared Kushner discovered the location during a casual boat trip, later exploring its potential for redevelopment into a high-end eco-resort.

Jared Kushner admits his friend Nat Rothschild was the one who helped him find his new off-the-grid private island in the middle of the Mediterranean while he was on his boat on vacation.



Kushner says he had a private meeting with Albania’s Prime Minister on Rothschild’s boat.… pic.twitter.com/qKxA519bZO — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 3, 2026

The project envisions hotels, villas, and tourism infrastructure built on the island, with Kushner's firm reportedly responsible for raising and managing around $1.5 billion (about £1.2 billion) in investment costs. The Irish Star reported that the plan also relies heavily on foreign capital, including sovereign wealth funds, alongside a 99-year lease arrangement for the land.

But criticism has mounted in Albania over how the deal is structured.

Critics argue that while private investors may finance construction, the state is still expected to shoulder key costs, including roads, utilities, and grid connections to the mainland. There are also concerns over whether environmental safeguards and long-term oversight are strong enough for a project of this scale in a sensitive coastal area.

Edi Rama Says 'Let Me Finish!' to CNN Anchor

The CNN interview came out as Rama attempted to defend the project, saying 'The project is not yet there' and referring to ongoing environmental assessments, but was interrupted by the host. Rama, however, pressed to continue before raising his voice.

'Do you understand?' he asked at one point, before the conversation escalated further. When the journalist attempted to interject again, Rama responded sharply: 'Let me finish! What is this? What's wrong with you? Let me finish!'

The interviewer pushed back, warning there was 'no reason to be disrespectful,' before urging the Prime Minister to complete his point.

Opposition figures in Albania say the government has given away public land on favourable terms, arguing the deal works like an indirect subsidy because of tax breaks and the use of state money to build roads and utilities for the resort.

Locals and critics say parts of Sazan Island may still have unexploded bombs left from its military past, which raises the question of who would pay to clear them before any construction starts.

Protests have already broken out in Albania, with people demonstrating against what they see as public heritage being handed over for private development. Some local groups have called the movement the 'Flamingo Revolution,' reflecting wider anger about foreign investment deals and government concessions.

Albanian Government and Citizens Clash Over Trump Island

On top of other concerns, Albanians also wanted to know how much control Albania actually keeps over the project, and whether any long-term economic benefits are worth the concerns about national ownership and public interest. Supporters say the development could create jobs and bring in investment to an area that has seen little growth, but some question who will truly benefit in the end.

The Albanian government says the deal is part of its strategy to attract international money into tourism and infrastructure projects. But many of the key details have not been made fully public, which has left room for confusion, speculation, and political tension.

For now, the project is still at an early stage, with no confirmed date for construction to begin.