US agricultural authorities have launched an emergency containment response after a flesh-eating parasite, the New World screwworm, was detected in the United States for the first time in decades.

The infestation was confirmed in a three-week-old calf in La Pryor, Texas, near the Mexican border, marking the first domestic case since 1966 and prompting immediate quarantine and surveillance measures.

According to the BBC, officials believe the detection represents an isolated incident, but they have moved quickly to prevent any risk of wider spread.

The parasite is considered one of the most dangerous threats to livestock because its larvae feed on living tissue rather than dead matter, causing severe wounds and potentially fatal infections if untreated.

Emergency Containment Measures Activated Across Border Region

Following confirmation of the case, US authorities established a containment zone around the affected ranch and introduced strict animal movement controls.

A 20km-wide 'control zone' has been set up, alongside quarantine measures and intensified surveillance in surrounding areas, according to US Department of Agriculture (USDA) officials.

The response also includes the deployment of sniffer dogs trained to detect infected animals and early-stage infestations, a measure designed to improve rapid identification in livestock populations.

Officials are also using sterile insect technique methods, releasing sterilised flies to disrupt the reproduction cycles of the parasite and reduce the risk of population growth.

What Is The New World Screwworm?

The New World screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax) is a parasitic fly species whose larvae infest open wounds in warm-blooded animals, including cattle, wildlife, pets, and occasionally humans.

Once eggs hatch, the larvae burrow into living tissue, feeding aggressively and expanding the wound as they grow. If untreated, infestations can be fatal.

Experts say the parasite was previously eradicated from the United States in the 20th century through coordinated eradication programmes using sterilised insect releases, making its reappearance particularly significant for agricultural authorities.

The BBC report highlights that the parasite had been moving northwards from Central America and Mexico in recent years, increasing pressure on US border states.

Why The Outbreak Is Raising Economic Concerns

Although human infection risk is considered low, the primary concern lies in the potential impact on the US cattle industry, which is already under pressure from supply constraints and climate-related disruptions.

Livestock infections can spread quickly through wounds as small as insect bites, making early detection and containment critical for preventing wider outbreaks.

US officials have warned that uncontrolled spread could cause significant economic damage to ranchers, particularly in southern states where cattle farming is a major industry.

Agricultural analysts also note that livestock movement across the US-Mexico border remains a key risk factor, as infected animals can carry the parasite long distances before symptoms become visible.

Read more 'We Are Still Behind': WHO Chief Gives Sobering Update After Visiting Ebola-Hit DR Congo 'We Are Still Behind': WHO Chief Gives Sobering Update After Visiting Ebola-Hit DR Congo

Sterile Fly Strategy Returns As Key Defence Tool

One of the most important tools in the current response is the release of sterilised male flies, a method previously used in the successful eradication of screwworm in North America.

The approach relies on breeding large numbers of sterile insects and releasing them into the wild population, reducing reproduction rates over time and eventually collapsing the infestation cycle.

US authorities have indicated that expanded sterile fly production capacity is being developed to support long-term containment and prevention efforts.

However, experts caution that existing production levels may not be sufficient to immediately suppress rising populations if wider outbreaks occur, highlighting the importance of early intervention.

Surveillance Intensifies As Officials Monitor For Spread

Following the confirmed case, veterinary teams have increased inspections of livestock and wildlife in surrounding areas, focusing on wound checks, early infection signs, and movement tracking.

No additional cases have been confirmed so far, and officials maintain that the situation remains under control.

US agriculture officials have stressed that rapid response measures are intended to prevent the parasite from becoming re-established in the country, where it was previously eliminated decades ago.

A Persistent Biosecurity Threat Returning North

The screwworm's reappearance highlights ongoing challenges in controlling transboundary animal diseases, particularly those linked to wildlife movement and cross-border livestock trade.

The parasite had previously been eliminated from the US and much of Central America through decades of coordinated eradication efforts, making its return a significant setback in regional biosecurity planning.

Scientists warn that environmental and ecological changes, combined with increased animal movement, may be contributing to the parasite's gradual northward spread.

For now, authorities insist the case remains isolated, but monitoring efforts are expected to continue at heightened levels as officials work to prevent a repeat of past outbreaks.

As the BBC report notes, the priority remains rapid containment and prevention of further transmission, with officials relying on a combination of quarantine, surveillance, and sterile insect deployment to stop the parasite from gaining a foothold.