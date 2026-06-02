A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has ruled that the government failed to present enough evidence to treat an '8647' protest flag as a threat against President Donald Trump. The decision comes amid an ongoing national debate over the meaning of the phrase and whether it should be viewed as a call for political removal or a suggestion of violence.

The dispute centred on an activist group known as Accountability Now USA, which has maintained a long-running protest near the US Capitol. Federal officials sought to restrict the display of a flag bearing the numbers '8647,' arguing that the message could be interpreted as a threat aimed at the president.

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Protesters rejected that interpretation, insisting that the slogan reflected opposition to Trump's presidency rather than any desire for physical harm, per the Washington Examiner.

Court Rejects Threat Allegations

The case landed before Randolph Moss, who examined whether the flag qualified as a genuine threat or whether it fell under constitutional protections for political speech.

After reviewing the available evidence, the judge concluded that the government had not demonstrated that the message should reasonably be understood as a serious expression of violence.

His ruling temporarily prevents authorities from taking action against the protest group based solely on the display of the flag. The decision also stops officials from removing the banner or using it as grounds to revoke the group's permit while legal proceedings continue.

'The government seeks to squelch core political speech without any articulable — much less evidentiary — basis for concluding that the speech actually threatens the life or safety of the President,' US District Judge Randolph Moss wrote in the ruling. 'On the current record, Defendants have offered no basis to doubt that Plaintiff is engaged in fully protected First Amendment activity.'

The court stressed that political expression enjoys strong protection under the First Amendment. According to the ruling, authorities cannot suppress speech simply because people may interpret it as a threatening way without evidence supporting that conclusion.

🚩 A federal judge just ruled that an anti-Trump group can keep flying their ‘86-47’ flag near the National Mall — claiming it’s just ‘political speech’ for impeachment, not a threat.



‘86’ means get rid of or kill. 47 is President Trump. This isn’t subtle. It’s the same coded… pic.twitter.com/vi0P4MPf6o — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 1, 2026

Why the Numbers Became Controversial

The phrase '8647' has generated controversy because of differing interpretations of the number '86'. In everyday slang, the term is often used to mean removing, rejecting, or getting rid of something.

Critics, however, point out that it has occasionally been used in other contexts with more aggressive meanings. The number '47' is commonly linked to Trump because he is the 47th president of the United States.

Debate over the phrase intensified earlier this year when former FBI director James Comey was indicted over a social media image that displayed the same numbers. Prosecutors alleged that the post amounted to a threat against the president, while supporters argued that it represented political criticism rather than violent intent, per GPB News.

Because of that high-profile case, federal authorities have paid increased attention to appearances of the slogan in public demonstrations, online posts, and merchandise. The latest court ruling is likely to become part of future legal arguments concerning how the phrase should be interpreted.

Protesters Claim Victory for Free Speech

Members of Accountability Now USA have maintained that their campaign focuses on political accountability and constitutional processes rather than violence. Court records indicate that the organisation's demonstrations have centred on criticism of Trump and calls for his removal through lawful means.

A federal judge is allowing a progressive group in Washington, D.C., to continue displaying a flag with the slang phrase "86 47" in protest of President Trump. https://t.co/xQxHbOeHlr — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2026

Matthew Quinn, Deputy Director of the United States Secret Service, addressed the judge, stating, 'Based on my training and experience, I believe that this term, as it is understood today, can incite violence by others.'

For now, the judge's order allows the protesters to continue displaying the banner. While the argument over the meaning of '8647' remains unresolved in the public sphere, the court found that the evidence presented in this case did not justify treating the flag itself as a threat.