A $4.2 million Florida home has become the first property purchased through a mortgage structure that combines Bitcoin-backed financing with a Fannie Mae-backed home loan, according to mortgage lender Better and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

The transaction closed in just 23 days, much sooner than traditional banking systems, which marks an early example of how digital assets are being incorporated into traditional home financing. Announced by Better and Coinbase in March 2026, the programme is aimed at borrowers whose wealth is concentrated in cryptocurrency holdings but who may not have sufficient liquid cash available for a conventional down payment.

The programme's first borrowers were Joe and Amy, a married couple from Ann Arbor, Michigan. According to the companies, the couple had accumulated much of their savings in digital assets but lacked enough cash for a traditional down payment. Rather than liquidating part of their portfolio, they used the new financing structure to complete the purchase.

How the Mortgage Works

The structure combines two loans that close simultaneously. The first is a standard Fannie Mae-backed mortgage covering most of the property's purchase price. The second is a crypto-backed loan used to fund the down payment.

According to an example provided by Better, a borrower seeking a $100,000 down payment loan would typically pledge approximately $250,000 worth of Bitcoin as collateral, creating a collateral ratio of around 2.5-to-1. Both loans follow the same amortisation schedule and are combined into a single monthly payment.

Why Some Crypto Investors Are Interested

For many cryptocurrency investors, digital assets represent a significant portion of their net worth. Historically, however, cryptocurrency has not played a direct role in conventional mortgage underwriting. Borrowers often needed to convert digital assets into cash before using them in a property transaction.

Mark Troianovski, Head of Consumer and Platform Partnerships at Coinbase, said the completed transaction highlights a broader use case for digital assets. 'At Coinbase, we believe that Bitcoin should do more than sit in a wallet. It should work for the people who hold it,' he said.

No Margin Calls During Routine Market Swings

According to Better, routine fluctuations in Bitcoin's price do not trigger margin calls or automatic liquidations under the programme. Traditional crypto-backed lending products can require borrowers to add collateral or sell assets when cryptocurrency prices decline sharply.

Better said pledged cryptocurrency generally remains untouched unless a borrower becomes seriously delinquent on mortgage payments. The lender has stated that collateral may be liquidated if payments remain overdue for approximately 60 days.

The Policy Change Behind the Programme

The programme became possible following a policy change at the Federal Housing Finance Agency. FHFA Director Bill Pulte directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to recognise certain digital assets held on centralised exchanges when assessing borrower eligibility.

Historically, mortgage underwriting focused on traditional assets such as cash savings, stocks, and bonds. The policy currently applies only to qualifying assets held on centralised exchanges, while cryptocurrency stored in self-custodied wallets remains excluded.

Demand Appears Strong Ahead of a Wider Rollout

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Better and Coinbase plan to make the programme available to qualified borrowers nationwide. The product currently supports Bitcoin and the USDC stablecoin, with plans to expand to additional digital assets in the future.

Better said its waiting list already represents approximately $250 million in potential loan volume, with more than half of prospective borrowers planning to purchase a property within six months.

The lender also said that around 41% of its pre-approved customers meet income and credit requirements but lack sufficient cash for a traditional down payment. According to the company, approximately 76% of applicants on the waiting list are existing Coinbase users. California, New York, and Florida account for the highest levels of interest.

A New Test for Crypto in Traditional Finance

The Boca Raton transaction represents an early example of how digital assets may increasingly intersect with traditional lending products. While the long-term demand for crypto-backed mortgages remains uncertain, the deal provides a glimpse of how lenders are adapting to borrowers whose wealth is held outside conventional financial assets.

As regulators, lenders, and investors continue to evaluate the role of cryptocurrency in mainstream finance, similar products could become an important test case for the industry's future.