President Donald Trump claimed the US government's stake in Intel has delivered an $80 billion gain for taxpayers, saying 'nobody talks about it', as his latest financial disclosure reported more than $1 billion in revenue and proceeds from Trump-linked crypto ventures.

The timing of the claim, coming alongside fresh scrutiny of his family's crypto expansion, underlined the growing intersection between Trump's private business interests and his administration's policy agenda.

Trump made the Intel remark while discussing efforts to rebuild US chip manufacturing. He said he pushed the company to give the government a stake after it needed support.

'The chipmaker needed some help. I said, I'll do it for you. But give the United States of America 10% of your company,' Trump said. 'And that stake is now worth $80 billion dollars. I made $80 billion for the country in eight months. Does anybody talk about it? No.'

Trump: Intel needed something, and I said, ‘I’ll do it for you. But give the United States 10% of your company.’ He said, ‘You have a deal.’ He said it so fast I should’ve asked for more.



I made $80 billion for the country. Does anybody talk about it? No. pic.twitter.com/1P49Y8i9Xd — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 1, 2026

The $80 billion figure is Trump's own valuation of the government's holding. Based on Intel's share price of about $129.03, the US government's roughly 9.9% stake is worth closer to $56 billion, representing an unrealised gain from the approximately $8.9 billion investment made in 2025.

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The deal converted federal semiconductor funding into an equity position, giving the US government ownership in one of America's largest chipmakers rather than providing support solely through grants.

Intel Stake And Washington's Semiconductor Strategy

The investment came as Intel attempted to regain ground in a semiconductor market that includes companies such as Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in artificial intelligence and advanced chip production.

Intel has committed heavily to its foundry business, which aims to manufacture chips for outside customers. The strategy requires large capital spending and years of execution as the company seeks to compete in an industry where manufacturing leadership is difficult to regain.

Bob O'Donnell, president and chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research, told Reuters that Intel's foundry ambitions remain tied to a long development cycle. 'Apple would probably want to use Intel's 14A process technology... and that's expected to be available in 2028 or 2029 so it's still going to be a while,' O'Donnell said.

'However, if it proves to be true, it's an extremely important development for Intel's foundry business and US-based semiconductor manufacturing in general.'

The government's stake has become a test of a broader shift in US industrial policy, with Washington taking a more direct role in supporting companies considered strategically important to national security and supply chains.

Crypto Ventures And Reported Billion‑Dollar Revenue

The Intel comments came as Trump's mandatory 2025 financial disclosure set out the scale of his family‑linked digital asset businesses.

The filing showed more than $1 billion in reported revenue and proceeds connected to crypto ventures, including token sales, ownership transactions and related businesses.

The disclosure does not show whether each venture generated a profit or loss because it reports revenue, proceeds and asset information rather than complete company financial statements.

The reported figures include:

$635.1m from the $TRUMP memecoin venture

from the $TRUMP memecoin venture $236.3m from World Liberty Financial token sales

from World Liberty Financial token sales $196.9m from the sale of ownership interests linked to the USD1 stablecoin venture

from the sale of ownership interests linked to the USD1 stablecoin venture $65.6m from the sale of part of Trump's stake in World Liberty Financial

from the sale of part of Trump's stake in World Liberty Financial $6m from Melania Trump's NFT and collectibles business

from Melania Trump's NFT and collectibles business $1.82m from Ethereum validator staking rewards

The scale of the figures shows the difference between reported proceeds and the long‑term value of crypto assets, particularly in markets where prices can move sharply. The $TRUMP token, one of the most prominent political memecoin launches, has fallen from earlier highs.

Financial institutions have repeatedly warned investors that memecoins carry heightened risks because their prices are often driven by market sentiment and demand rather than traditional measures such as earnings or cash flow.

Trump Says Outside Managers Run His Money

Asked about the disclosure and his crypto earnings, Trump said his investments were managed by outside parties and that he was not directly involved in decisions.

'We have funds that run my money,' Trump told reporters. 'I don't even speak to them. So I have no idea what they're doing with the money.'

Trump on his new Qatari plane: "The country is very proud of it. And you can do two things -- you can low key it, or you can show it. And I think the country should be very proud of it." pic.twitter.com/4W0yOiwiJA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb criticised the earnings, saying, 'I don't believe so,' when asked whether Trump's crypto income was legal. He accused Trump of creating policies that 'can only enrich himself and his family' and called the disclosure part of what he described as 'the greatest onslaught of corruption in the history of mankind in the last 18 months.'

Trump's Intel claim and the crypto disclosure represent two separate financial developments during his second term.

One involves public investment in a company competing for semiconductor leadership. The other involves privately controlled digital asset ventures that have become major sources of reported income.