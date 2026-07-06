President Donald Trump's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bid has hit internal friction this week, with Treasury and Commerce jockeying over who can legally hold the government's cryptocurrency hoard, according to people familiar with the discussions.

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The dispute, which followed Mr Trump's executive order last year, centres on whether the Treasury has statutory authority to administer seized and potentially newly acquired Bitcoin. Senior officials and the Justice Department are now exploring alternatives.

Concerns that holding a volatile digital asset indefinitely may exceed Treasury's legal remit have prompted Commerce to be floated as custodian while the Office of Legal Counsel coordinates options, officials said. White House spokesperson Liz Huston said the administration is 'evaluating the best structure for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile'. The Justice Department confirmed its legal office is working with Treasury and Commerce on feasible paths forward

The Origins and the Legal Puzzle

Trump's executive order last year directed the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve capitalised by cryptocurrency seized through federal forfeiture, while leaving room for 'budget-neutral' additional purchases. Supporters pitched it as treating Bitcoin as a strategic asset by recycling forfeiture receipts into a national stockpile; critics warned it risked turning law-enforcement proceeds into a speculative holding. Those questions have now moved to the centre of intra-governmental negotiations, complicating what had been presented as a flagship policy.

Why Departments Are Sparring

Officials briefed on the matter said the friction is practical as well as legal. Treasury was initially designated as the reserve's home, with an office to administer custodial accounts, but lawyers flagged uncertainty over whether long-term custody of seized cryptocurrency fits existing statutes.

Commerce has been suggested as an alternative due to its broader trade and digital policy mandate, but shifting custodianship would require legal scaffolding to ensure seized assets can be retained rather than liquidated to satisfy restitution or other statutory requirements, sources said.

The human consequences are immediate for victims, agencies and markets. Prosecutors and victims who rely on asset forfeiture for restitution could see the handling of seized Bitcoin change materially. Treasury officials worry a misstep could invite litigation that stalls the reserve and unsettles markets.

Market participants are watching because the federal government already ranks among the largest aggregate Bitcoin holders, with estimates running into tens of billions of dollars. Managing such holdings without a clear legal framework could expose taxpayers to political and market risk.

Money, Markets, and Messaging

Bitcoin's price has tracked the political noise. The executive order and Mr Trump's subsequent public support for crypto have been cited as one reason for the token's recent rallies and declines, as investors price policy risk alongside supply and demand.

Inside the administration, aides have been asked to find 'budget-neutral' acquisition methods, a constraint that narrows options. Treasury and Commerce spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment, officials said, while Justice confirmed its Office of Legal Counsel is actively mapping legally available options.

The U.S. holds over 300,000 Bitcoin🧐



What happens when Bitcoin is treated like gold or the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?



In this clip, we break down why the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve could mark a major shift in how governments view digital assets, and what it may mean for… pic.twitter.com/1wwW5geWOL — BitcoinIRA (@Bitcoin_IRA) July 6, 2026

What the Legal Review Means for the Reserve

For now the process looks transactional and iterative: lawyers will map statutory authorities, policy teams will model custody scenarios, and senior officials will weigh whether creating a new institutional home is preferable to stretching Treasury's remit.

That legal choreography will determine whether the reserve proceeds as advertised, is recrafted under Commerce, or is substantially delayed. Defenders argue a government stockpile could anchor national influence in digital-asset standards; opponents worry it converts forfeited criminal proceeds into a volatile asset with uncertain returns and legal exposure.

Whether that exposure can be contained without undermining victims' rights or inviting court challenges is the question animating Washington. The administration remains committed to the reserve concept and to finding a workable structure, but the manoeuvring between departments makes clear that turning an executive vision into durable policy is a more complex task than the original announcement suggested.