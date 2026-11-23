A senior deputy at the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) spent two nights in a Virginia jail after police stopped him for driving at 109mph. In subsequent Reddit posts, Kofsky repeatedly argued that speed alone was not inherently dangerous, according to CNN.

Kofsky, 29, a senior deputy to FHFA Director Bill Pulte, was stopped shortly after 2am on 18 April 2026 on Interstate 66 in Warren County, Virginia. On 12 August, a court sentenced him to 90 days in jail, with 86 days suspended, and imposed a $2,500 fine, a six-month driving licence suspension and one year of unsupervised probation.

CNN reported that he was ordered to report to jail on 24 August and spent two nights in custody.

The Incident and Sentence

A police summons obtained by CNN recorded Kofsky driving a 2001 two-door BMW at 109mph, nearly 40mph above the posted speed limit. The document formed the basis of the reckless-driving case. His sentence also included $139 in court costs.

Virginia law defines reckless driving to include travelling at least 20mph above the applicable speed limit or at a speed exceeding 85mph, regardless of the posted limit. The offence is classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor under state law, carrying a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine. Virginia traffic attorney Andrew Flusche told CNN that the outcome appeared relatively reasonable for the offence.

Reddit Posts Defended High-Speed Driving

WIRED identified Kofsky as the person behind the Reddit account 'PsychoticMammal' in an investigation published on 16 October 2024. CNN also linked him to the account in its report on the conviction. In posts published after the traffic stop, the account challenged claims that excessive speed was inherently dangerous.

In one comment, posted two days after Kofsky's sentencing, the user wrote: 'Speed is not inherently dangerous as an isolated variable—if it was, Germany would have a much higher accident and accident fatality rate than the U.S., but it's the opposite', CNN reported.

The account also argued that speeding was not comparable to distracted driving and suggested making driving licences harder to obtain while raising speed limits. In another discussion, about a week before Kofsky was due to report to jail, the user wrote that he would 'gun it if I want to have some fun', according to CNN.

Kofsky Previously Dismissed From Vance's Senate Office

Before joining the FHFA in 2025, Kofsky advised then-Senator JD Vance on financial policy, including cryptocurrency and banking. WIRED reported that he had worked in Vance's Senate office from 2023 and began advising him on financial policy in 2024.

WIRED reported that the account's posts discussed cocaine, opioids, kratom and other substances, including advice on transporting drugs through airport security. Kofsky later told the magazine that he had been suspended on 16 October, the day its investigation appeared, and subsequently fired from Vance's office.

In a statement provided through an office spokesperson, he said his drug use had largely been an attempt to self-medicate the effects of epilepsy and epilepsy medication. He said he regretted the posts and was embarrassed by their publication.

Kofsky's Role at FHFA and Agency Response

CNN reported that Kofsky's annual base pay was $330,000, citing government compensation data. Sources familiar with the agency told the network that his responsibilities included representing Pulte at meetings.

Treasury records reviewed by CNN showed that Kofsky attended at least six meetings of the Financial Stability Oversight Council between June 2025 and July 2026. The council brings together federal financial regulators to identify and monitor risks to the US financial system.

The FHFA supervises and regulates Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which includes 11 regional banks and the Office of Finance. A Federal Register notice published on 25 August 2026 concerning an agency policy listed Kofsky as a contact for further information.

Neither Kofsky nor the FHFA responded to CNN's questions about his conviction, Reddit activity or position at the agency.