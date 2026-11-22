President Donald Trump's administration has finalised new college accreditation rules affecting US institutions' eligibility for programmes distributing more than $100 billion in annual federal student aid. Published on 30 October 2026, the overhaul introduces requirements concerning intellectual diversity, academic freedom and student performance.

The changes follow Trump's 2023 presidential campaign pledge to use accreditation to challenge what he described as ideological dominance in American universities.

'Our secret weapon will be the college accreditation system,' Trump declared in a campaign video. The regulations take effect on 1 July 2027, ahead of the 2027–28 academic year. They do not automatically withdraw federal funding from individual universities.

Donald Trump's 'Secret Weapon' Changes University Accreditation Standards

Accreditation is a requirement for colleges seeking access to federal student aid programmes, including Pell Grants and student loans. The Education Department recognises accrediting agencies, which assess whether institutions meet established academic and operational standards. These agencies therefore play a central role in determining which colleges can participate in federal student aid programmes.

Under the new regulations, accreditors must consider institutional policies and practices concerning academic freedom, intellectual diversity and the exchange of ideas. They must also strengthen their assessment of student achievement, including course completion, licensure examination pass rates and the economic returns of educational programmes.

The rules also require accreditors to consider institutional performance and the value students receive from their education. Agencies retain discretion over how they apply their standards, but must take account of the specified measures when evaluating institutions and programmes. The Education Department argues that the changes will strengthen accountability and encourage institutions to deliver better outcomes for students.

However, higher education advocates fear that the intellectual diversity requirement could create opportunities for political interference. Antoinette Flores, vice-president of federal policy and government relations at the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, raised concerns about the government's expanding influence.

Speaking to The Hill, Flores warned that the rule could allow federal officials to influence decisions traditionally controlled by universities. Critics fear those pressures could eventually affect academic programmes, faculty appointments and campus expression.

The Department maintains that the regulations do not prescribe particular institutional policies or require universities to adopt formal intellectual diversity statements. The distinction is important: accreditors must consider relevant policies and practices, but colleges are not instructed to adopt one specific approach.

Donald Trump's University Overhaul Raises Questions About Federal Oversight

The administration is also changing how new accrediting organisations obtain federal recognition. The final rule removes the previous requirement for applicants to conduct accreditation activities for at least two years before seeking recognition.

Applicants must still demonstrate that they satisfy the remaining statutory requirements and the Education Department's recognition criteria. Supporters argue that removing the waiting period could encourage competition and provide colleges with alternatives to established accrediting bodies.

Opponents worry that easier access to recognition could encourage less demanding oversight or politically influenced accreditation decisions. Education Department spokesperson Ellen Keast told NPR that the regulations do not establish a federal speech code or authorise officials to police campus expression.

Earlier tensions involving Columbia University illustrate the importance of accreditation decisions. In June 2025, the Department notified Columbia's accreditor of its findings concerning the university's compliance with federal anti-discrimination requirements.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education subsequently placed Columbia on a non-compliance warning on 26 June 2025. The university remained accredited during the warning period. On 12 March 2026, the commission reaffirmed Columbia's accreditation after determining that it complied with its accreditation standards, while requesting a further monitoring report.

The university retained its accreditation despite the earlier federal findings. Accrediting agencies must now prepare to apply the revised requirements, including the disputed intellectual diversity provisions, when the regulations take effect.