President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States does not support Taiwan independence, according to Chinese state media, as Beijing warned that the disputed island could disrupt relations between the two powers.

The remarks came during talks in Shenzhen on Thursday, 19 November, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. It was the leaders' third meeting this year.

China's official Xinhua news agency attributed the statement to Trump, reporting that he said Washington does not support 'Taiwan independence'. The account did not provide a longer quotation or explain whether the two leaders had reached any new understanding on the issue.

Xi Warns Against a Setback Over Taiwan

Xi told Trump that Washington should do the 'right thing' on Taiwan and avoid major disruptions to US-China relations, according to Xinhua.

The warning stood out in an otherwise upbeat Chinese account of the meeting, which described ties between the countries as broadly stable and improving.

Taiwan is a self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its territory. China's government has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control, while Taiwan's government maintains that its future must be decided by its people.

President Donald J. Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives at the APEC Summit in Shenzhen. pic.twitter.com/En2EK0FX7s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2026

The United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but remains its most important security partner and a major supplier of weapons.

Washington's longstanding position is that it does not support Taiwan independence. That is different from endorsing Beijing's claim of sovereignty or explicitly opposing independence.

That distinction has been contentious before. In September, Taiwan's foreign ministry criticised Beijing's account of an earlier Trump-Xi summit, after Chinese officials urged Washington to oppose independence rather than merely withhold support for it.

Leaders Seek Cooperation Despite Trade Disputes

Beyond Taiwan, Xi called for closer communication on trade, urging both countries to address disagreements before they grow into larger confrontations.

The leaders agreed to develop an action plan for a more stable relationship, according to the Chinese account. Xi also highlighted cooperation on tackling drug trafficking, repatriating undocumented migrants and combating online fraud.

Trump, Xinhua reported, spoke positively about the direction of the relationship and said both governments should maintain its momentum.

Yet the conciliatory language comes amid renewed economic tensions. On 16 November, the Trump administration issued new restrictions intended to prevent Chinese companies from accessing advanced American AI computing power through overseas data centres.

AI Safety Also on the Agenda

Xi also proposed stronger cooperation on artificial intelligence safety, saying both countries should work to ensure that AI systems remain under human control.

The proposal comes as Washington and Beijing compete for an advantage in advanced technology while facing pressure to address the risks it creates.

Xinhua said the two presidents exchanged views on international and regional issues but did not identify any specific agreement on the wars in Iran or Ukraine.

The two countries also remain divided over security in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing considers American arms sales and political support for Taipei interference in its internal affairs, while Washington maintains that helping Taiwan defend itself is essential to deterring conflict.

Despite the meeting's positive tone, Taiwan remains a major test of the stability both leaders pledged to pursue. Trump's reported remarks reflect Washington's longstanding position rather than an announced policy shift, but Xi's warning underscores how disagreements over the island could threaten renewed cooperation between the world's two largest economies.