A hidden camera captured a manager taking a woman's coffee mug from her office at Highmark Health in Pittsburgh after she reported suspected bodily fluids inside it, according to a criminal complaint. On Tuesday, 17 November 2026, Timothy Haver, 45, pleaded guilty to misdemeanour stalking and was sentenced to one to two years in jail.

The case began in autumn 2025, when the employee complained that she was being anonymously stalked and harassed at work. Her concerns deepened after she noticed an unfamiliar substance in her office coffee mug. She described harassment during both October and November that year.

Coffee Mug Concerns Prompt Office Surveillance

According to a criminal complaint, the woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, noticed something wrong with the water in her insulated mug during October 2025. She told investigators it tasted unusual.

Around 16 October, she discovered material at the bottom of the mug and brought it to another person's attention. Both believed its appearance and smell resembled semen, the complaint states. The substance was described as unknown, however, with no confirmed forensic identification established in the reporting.

Doe subsequently authorised Highmark Health police to install a concealed camera in her office. Footage recorded Haver removing the mug from her desk on two occasions and returning it later, according to the complaint.

The woman inspected the mug after both incidents and again noticed the unexplained substance. An investigator collected swabs and retained them as evidence. Another sample was taken after Doe discovered similar material on the morning of 20 November 2025.

Timothy Haver Questioned Over Coffee Mug Incidents

When questioned, Haver admitted tampering with the mug, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators recorded him explaining that he believed this was his only means of becoming close to the employee.

Haver was dismissed from Highmark Health on 20 November 2025, according to court documents. He initially faced stalking, six counts of indecent assault, three counts of attempted indecent assault and harassment.

The hidden camera footage documented the removal and return of the mug. It did not establish what substance, if any, had been placed inside. The complaint concerned suspected bodily fluids rather than a publicly identified forensic result.

Haver ultimately entered a guilty plea to misdemeanour stalking at Allegheny County Court. WPXI reported that he will not be required to register as a sex offender under the agreement.

Defence lawyer Casey White described Haver as remorseful. White told KDKA that the agreement involved withdrawing charges carrying possible registration requirements of 15 to 25 years in exchange for the stalking plea.

White also expressed hope that the woman would be able to put the experience behind her.

Coffee Mug Case Leaves Woman With Lasting Anxiety

Following the sentencing, the woman expressed relief that Haver would be imprisoned but disappointment that he would not appear on the sex offender registry.

Her husband addressed Haver directly in court, telling him, 'You are a criminal.'

In her victim impact statement, Doe described the experience as 'the worst year of my life'. She told the court that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and becomes anxious when someone offers her a cup of coffee.