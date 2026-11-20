Lee Jin-woo, a 32-year-old Seoul National University dental student who achieved a perfect score on South Korea's Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), was found dead at a Seoul motel on Thursday, 19 November, after missing a livestream intended to challenge allegations of AI-assisted cheating.

The planned broadcast would have featured Lee solving Korean-language questions from that day's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), known locally as Suneung. He had denied wrongdoing as scrutiny of his examination results spread online.

Lee Jin-woo's Missed Livestream and Police Search

On Wednesday night, Lee told a media outlet, 'I will demonstrate my abilities through a public test and put the allegations to rest.' But he did not arrive at the Seoul studio, and organisers cancelled the event after losing contact with him.

His telephone had reportedly been switched off since Wednesday. After receiving a report expressing concern for his safety, police visited his home in Gwanak District, then traced his movements through other parts of Seoul.

Lee was found in cardiac arrest at approximately 1:12pm in a motel near Cheonho Station. Investigators discovered a note believed to have been written by him, reportedly containing the words 'physically and mentally exhausted'. It did not address whether he had cheated.

Police described his death as an apparent suicide, although the exact circumstances remained under investigation.

Why Jin-woo's LEET Score Drew Suspicion

Lee's academic history had attracted attention long before the allegations. After poor CSAT performances in 2012 and 2017, he reportedly missed just one question in the 2025 examination, securing admission to Seoul National University's dental programme this year.

He had previously entered Korea University's political science and international relations department. Lee attributed his improvement to a three-week walk across South Korea, reduced digital distractions and dietary changes, later describing his approach in the bestselling book Brain Accel.

Wider suspicion followed an admission of AI cheating by the top scorer in a separate tax accountancy examination.

Questions about his perfect LEET result grew after he displayed his examination booklet on education creator Mimiminu's YouTube channel on 6 October. Viewers noticed that the booklet contained few annotations. Lee had also corrected his answers to questions 25 through 29. His original selections matched the correct answers to questions 24 through 28.

The pattern prompted speculation that answers had been copied from an outside source, potentially AI, but the markings did not establish misconduct.

Earlier score reports also drew attention because they bore his current name despite two legal name changes. Lee maintained that he had altered the names to avoid disclosing his former identities.

Allegations Against Jin-woo and Preserved Exam Records

Attorney Bang Min-woo filed a criminal complaint alleging AI-assisted cheating and possible falsification of CSAT records. Another lawyer, Park Eun-sun, raised allegations of potential fraud involving buyers of Lee's book. None of those claims had been proven.

Police have indicated that inquiries into the allegations will continue despite his death. Criminal prosecution of Lee, however, cannot proceed against a deceased suspect.

At the police's request, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education instructed Younghoon High School, where Lee sat the CSAT for the 2026 academic year, to preserve his question papers and answer sheets.