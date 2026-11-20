Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter has said American troops can return to their families only after Iran is defeated, as Washington weighs further military action in the nearly nine-month war.

Speaking to Newsmax on Thursday, 19 November, Leiter was asked how US service personnel could come home while Tehran continued supplying armed groups accused of attacking American forces and their allies.

'You get American soldiers back here to the United States, to their families, when Iran is defeated. And Iran will be defeated,' he replied.

The remark prompted criticism over Israel's influence on US military decisions, although Leiter also stressed that President Donald Trump, not Israel, would decide whether to launch fresh strikes.

We did not know that the Israeli Ambassador to Washington was the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Military. https://t.co/aWY0isJoBM — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) November 20, 2026

wIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded on X on Friday: 'We did not know that the Israeli Ambassador to Washington was the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Military.'

Israel Offers to Join Another US Operation

Leiter said Israel was prepared to fight alongside American forces again if Trump ordered renewed attacks on Iran.

'In the past, we've flown shoulder to shoulder, wing to wing with you,' he said. 'And if he decides to go back kinetically, we'll be there with the United States once again.'

He described US-Israeli military cooperation as unprecedented, saying major operations could involve months of planning. However, he did not suggest that a decision to launch another attack had been made.

Trump's latest public comments also suggested no immediate decision. Speaking to Reuters on Thursday, the president said he would discuss possible further strikes after the beginning of next year.

'We've got time,' Trump said.

Ambassador Raises Chemical Weapons Warning

Leiter also claimed Iran could use chemical or biological weapons against Israel if it developed the capability.

'For us, this is existential,' he said, warning that such weapons could be mounted on warheads and fired towards Israel.

Trump separately told Fox News there were indications Iran was exploring chemical and biological weapons, claiming Tehran was turning to other options after US efforts to restrict its nuclear programme. He did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

Iran's Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations, accusing Washington of using unsubstantiated threats to justify further military action.

Leiter called for the downfall of Iran's government, arguing that its defeat would weaken Tehran-backed groups including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis. He distinguished the country's leadership from its population, praising Iran's ancient Persian civilisation.

War Debate Intensifies in Washington

His comments came as US lawmakers remained divided over the conflict. On Thursday, the Republican-controlled Senate rejected a measure directing Trump to withdraw US forces from hostilities with Iran, voting 51 to 48.

Violence has also intensified around the Strait of Hormuz. ADNOC Logistics & Services, a subsidiary of the UAE's state-owned oil company ADNOC, reported one crew member missing following an attack on its vessel on Tuesday, 17 November. US forces also struck an Iranian missile site on Qeshm Island that day.

Bahrain and Kuwait reported intercepting weapons launched by Iran on Wednesday, 18 November, raising concerns about the security of neighbouring Gulf states.

Tehran separately claimed on Thursday that two additional oil tankers had struck sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, although those reports have not been independently verified.