Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has turned against President Donald Trump, calling him a traitor and saying he plans to change a prison tattoo of the president. He made the remarks to the Associated Press in Irving, Texas, during an after-party at a three-day conference titled 'Christ is King: America After Trump'.

'I am absolutely done with Trump,' Rhodes told the AP. He described the president as 'one of the very worst in our nation's history'. It is a dramatic reversal for a man who once backed Trump's bid to stay in power after the 2020 election.

A jury convicted Rhodes of seditious conspiracy on 29 November 2022 for his role in a plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. On 25 May 2023, US District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced him to 18 years in prison.

While in prison, Rhodes got a tattoo of Trump's face after the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. He now plans to have it 'modified' to reflect what he calls Trump's 'treason'.

The AP report was published on 21 November 2026. The White House did not respond to the AP's request for comment.

Why Stewart Rhodes Turned Against Donald Trump

On 20 January 2025, Trump pardoned more than 1,000 people convicted over the Capitol attack, while commuting the sentences of 14 others, including Rhodes, to time served.

A commutation shortens a sentence but does not erase a conviction. Rhodes said being left out of the pardons was 'the first inkling' of his split with the president.

'He let us out of prison. We were grateful. I didn't get a pardon though,' he told the AP.

Rhodes also attacked Trump's war with Iran, saying it broke his promise to end foreign conflicts. He was angered when Trump dismissed people calling for the release of files on Jeffrey Epstein as 'PAST supporters'. He also accused the administration of corruption, describing the pardons as 'pay-for-play'.

Rhodes' Conviction, Oath Keepers and Plans

Rhodes founded the Oath Keepers in 2009. The organisation urged members of the military and police to refuse orders they considered unconstitutional, including disarming citizens or carrying out warrantless searches.

Prosecutors said members stockpiled weapons, organised training and prepared for the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The group also backed Trump's efforts to remain in power after his 2020 election defeat.

Rhodes did not enter the Capitol on 6 January 2021, but prosecutors said he helped lead the plot. He disputed the case and described himself as a 'political prisoner'.

On 14 April 2026, the Justice Department asked the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to vacate the convictions. The court granted the request on 21 May 2026. On 4 August 2026, Judge Mehta granted the government's motion to dismiss the indictment with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be brought again.

Mehta said he granted the request 'reluctantly'. He wrote that the government was asking to absolve the defendants of 'crimes against the United States itself', and noted that it had not argued the charges were flawed or the evidence weak.

Rhodes says he is rebuilding the Oath Keepers, which once had tens of thousands of names on leaked membership lists. However, appearing on those lists does not prove active membership. With his rights restored following the vacatur of his conviction, Rhodes said his first priority was getting guns.