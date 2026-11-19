Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Republican who helped force the Epstein files into the open, revealed on Wednesday that he had been moved into half a basement cubicle in Washington, months after President Donald Trump's campaign to end his career.

A Cubicle with Room for One

Massie shared photographs of the cramped setup himself, describing it as 'half a cubicle' with an extra seat for a single staffer. He said non-returning members are traditionally cleared out of their offices early and sent to the basement, where lame-duck lawmakers are expected to quietly run down the clock. He rejected that expectation outright.

He wrote that lame-duck members are assumed to stop working, then made clear he would not be one of them. The images showed blue partition walls, one computer, and a desk phone. It was a stark change for a seven-term congressman who spent nearly 14 years as one of the most recognisable holdouts in his party.

The Price of Crossing Trump

Massie lost his May primary to Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL Trump recruited and endorsed, by about 10 percentage points. The contest became the most expensive US House primary in history, with more than $32 million (£24 million) in advertising spending and reservations, according to AdImpact, as the president worked to remove a Republican who repeatedly defied him.

His defeat fit a wider pattern. Trump has backed challengers against Republicans who angered him. The episode became a symbol of the political cost of breaking with the president. Reactions to the photographs were mixed, some calling the move petty, others calling it deserved. Republican Representative William Timmons dismissed the impeachment effort, writing that losing a primary does not make policy disagreements impeachable.

Still Forcing Votes They Dread

Far from fading out, Massie has spent his final stretch giving leadership headaches. He co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act with Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, a law that forced the release of millions of pages tied to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and he has kept pushing for more records. Massie and Khanna accuse the Justice Department of withholding records required for release.

He also introduced articles of impeachment against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over the war with Iran. On 10 November, the House voted 211 to 204 to refer those articles to committee, effectively blocking them, with Massie the lone Republican voting against referral. Days earlier, he had teed up a separate resolution directing the president to end the Iran war, a vote his own side would rather not take.

A Lame Duck Who Won't Sit Down

From the cubicle, he said he was still 'trying to stop a war and bring Epstein's coconspirators to justice', taking aim at Speaker Mike Johnson for cancelling House sessions.

Trump has shown no sympathy. After the Hegseth vote, he called Massie 'a major LOSER' on Truth Social and praised every other Republican for backing Hegseth. Massie's term ends in January, when the new Congress is sworn in.

Until then, the man Trump and his allies spent millions to defeat intends to keep voting from a desk with room for one.