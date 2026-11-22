US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton defended President Donald Trump's description of Vladimir Putin as his friend on Sunday, 22 November 2026. Speaking on ABC's This Week, Clayton said the language was appropriate during diplomatic discussions but insisted the Russian president was not America's friend in Ukraine.

The remarks followed Trump's meeting with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, 19 November. Trump greeted Putin as 'my friend' during the summit and later posted a photograph of their handshake on Truth Social with the caption 'My Friend'.

We have brought the latest post from President Trump to life.



Hopefully, President Trump will make history by bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. 🇷🇺 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TCmfD4QEqd — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) November 21, 2026

The exchange drew attention because the leaders' discussions took place while Russia's war in Ukraine continued. Clayton, who became intelligence director in August, was asked whether the president's personal description also applied to relations between the United States and Russia.

Trump Calls Putin Friend During China Summit

ABC presenter Jonathan Karl posed that question directly during Sunday's interview. Clayton responded by describing the meeting as an opportunity for leaders of three nuclear powers to discuss the danger of a nuclear incident.

He characterised those discussions as reassuring, presenting the encounter as an example of why direct communication mattered. In that setting, Clayton said, using the term 'friend' was 'entirely appropriate'.

Karl then pressed him to say whether Putin was America's friend, rather than merely someone Trump called a friend.

Clayton's answer was unambiguous. 'He is not America's friend in Ukraine. Not at all. Not at all.'

That qualification did not mean the intelligence director was announcing a new American position. Instead, it made clear that he was defending the president's diplomatic wording without describing Russia's conduct in Ukraine as friendly towards the United States.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton responds to President Trump calling Vladimir Putin “a friend.”



“In that circle of that conversation, using the term friend is entirely appropriate,” he tells ABC News’ @jonkarl, but added that “he is not America's friend in Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/f223zutEaS — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 22, 2026

Why Trump Calls Putin Friend While Ukraine War Continues

Trump had already faced a similar question on Friday, 20 November, at a White House news conference. Asked whether Putin was America's friend, he replied, 'I can't speak to America.'

The president also expressed confidence about efforts to negotiate an end to the war. His remarks did not establish that Moscow and Kyiv had reached an agreement.

The Shenzhen gathering brought Trump, Putin and Xi together for talks covering international security. The three countries issued a symbolic peace declaration, reaffirming that nuclear war should never be fought. However, the meeting did not produce a settlement of the Ukraine conflict or a detailed plan for ending hostilities.

A historic first on the world stage.



President Donald J. Trump, President Xi, and President Putin hold trilateral talks in China. pic.twitter.com/w2qDiJo8W5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked by a reporter about Trump's greeting of Putin as 'my friend' in Shenzhen. According to Reuters, Zelenskyy shrugged and walked away without answering the question.

Asked by a reporter about Donald Trump greeting Vladimir Putin as 'my friend' in Shenzhen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy simply shrugged and walked off the stage with other European leaders who had gathered in Berlin to show support for his country pic.twitter.com/IOhGSxCUct — Reuters (@Reuters) November 19, 2026

That reaction should not be treated as an explanation of his views. Zelenskyy separately emphasised the importance of cooperation between Ukraine, the United States and European partners as diplomatic discussions continued.

European leaders were also meeting with Zelenskyy in Berlin to discuss Ukraine's security and potential negotiations.

The question for Washington was narrower. Could Trump's personal description of Putin coexist with an acknowledgement that Russia remained an adversary in the conflict? Clayton's answer drew that distinction, while leaving the substance of future negotiations to be determined.

He did not announce a change in US policy towards Ukraine or identify an agreement between Putin and Zelenskyy. In his interview, the word 'friend' was defended as diplomatic language, not extended to Russia's war.