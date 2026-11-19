Congressional Democrats are preparing an expansive examination of the Trump administration, targeting private business interests, federal agencies, and politically sensitive government decisions ahead of their expected return to power in the US House.

Representative Robert Garcia, the leading Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, issued 12 document-preservation notices on 18 November, outlining potential investigations for the new Congress in January 2027.

The notices cover President Donald Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Other recipients include Vice-President JD Vance, senior administration figures, and officials connected to the Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons.

The initiative signals an oversight strategy extending beyond the president's family, examining the intersection of private commercial interests, government authority, and public accountability.

Cryptocurrency and International Business Dealings

The notices concerning Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump focus on potential conflicts of interest involving World Liberty Financial, the Trump family's cryptocurrency venture. Lawmakers also want records relating to celebrations following Trump Jr.'s wedding, including alleged financial involvement by a Russian oligarch.

Kushner's business activities are another significant area of scrutiny. His private equity firm, Affinity Partners, and its international financial relationships feature in questions about whether his government connections created opportunities for personal or corporate enrichment.

The allegations raise broader questions about the boundaries between political influence and private commercial activity, particularly when individuals maintain substantial business interests while retaining access to government decision-makers.

Immigration Enforcement and Government Contracts

The proposed investigations also extend into the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and former DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski are among those whose records Democrats want preserved. The inquiries concern allegations of misconduct, potential self-dealing, and political influence in government contracting.

A separate notice concerning the Trust for the National Mall examines a project involving public funding and private donations, including contributions from businesses with interests before the federal government. Former US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle is also named in connection with allegations of improper arrangements surrounding her diplomatic appointment.

Epstein Records Bring Justice Department Into Focus

Another strand concerns the administration's handling of records relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Vance and former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles are asked to preserve communications concerning alleged Situation Room meetings about the Epstein files and the political implications of their release.

Attorney General Todd Blanche faces scrutiny over the Justice Department's compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act and its handling of records. The inquiry also examines the transfer of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum-security prison camp. The Bureau of Prisons director and the facility's warden are included in a joint notice concerning Maxwell's transfer and alleged prison privileges.

White House Rejects Planned Oversight Campaign

The White House has dismissed the initiative as politically motivated. Spokesperson Lauren Bis said Trump remained willing to cooperate with legitimate congressional oversight but criticised what she described as 'sham investigations'.

White House counsel Will Scharf argued that requests issued by Democrats while in the minority would not automatically carry over into the next Congress. He also accused lawmakers of using oversight correspondence to target administration officials.

The notices do not compel recipients to disclose documents or establish wrongdoing. Their immediate purpose is to prevent potentially relevant records from being destroyed or altered.

Democrats are expected to gain subpoena authority when the new Congress convenes in January 2027, potentially enabling compulsory document demands, testimony, and public hearings. The evidence obtained will determine whether the preservation requests develop into formal investigations and substantive findings.