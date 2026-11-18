A UK shell company sent $141,261.82 (£107,245) to a Donald Trump company on 28 April 2015, weeks before his presidential campaign launch in Manhattan, according to reporters' analysis of leaked Deutsche Bank files.

The reported recipient was THC Baku Services LLC, one of two Trump companies named for Azerbaijan's capital. The Trump Organization had announced plans for a luxury tower there. Reporters identified the sender, Faberlex, as a company central to the Azerbaijani Laundromat money-laundering scheme.

The reporting does not establish that this payment represented criminal activity or that Trump knew its purpose. The bank memo did not name Trump as a suspect, and the report states that no evidence has emerged that he himself was compromised.

Donald Trump Company Payment Appears to Match Flagged Transaction

Reporters examining millions of internal documents from Deutsche Bank obtained a bank statement recording Faberlex's transfer to THC Baku. They reported that the payment appeared to match a transaction subsequently flagged within the bank.

The same amount, down to the cent, appeared in a May 2020 memo by Brian Hagerty, then director of Deutsche Bank's US Financial Crime Intelligence Unit, according to the reporting.

The transfer preceded Trump's announcement of his Republican presidential candidacy at Trump Tower in Manhattan on 16 June 2015 by less than two months.

Hagerty's memo, with the subject line 'Trump/Kushner', described more than $3 million (£2.27 million) in flagged transactions involving THC Baku and DT Marks Baku LLC. That larger total concerned transactions involving both companies, rather than the single Faberlex payment.

Both companies were listed as 'suspects' in a January 2020 suspicious activity report, according to the account. Neither company was a Deutsche Bank customer, according to the reported memo. Their inclusion in the report does not itself establish wrongdoing.

Donald Trump Firms Named in Bank's Review

The memo described flagged activity dating back to 2014, including transactions between the Trump companies and entities reportedly linked to Russian and Azerbaijani money-laundering schemes.

The Azerbaijani Laundromat moved billions through shell companies, according to the reporting. Much of that money went towards buying influence among European politicians for Azerbaijan's authoritarian government.

That description concerns the wider scheme. The memo does not explain what the payments involving the Trump companies were for.

'Any company that received money from Faberlex is highly suspicious from the outset,' a European investigator who worked on the Azerbaijani Laundromat told reporters.

British money-laundering expert Graham Barrow described the payment activity the memo appeared to reveal as 'highly suspicious'.

Those comments express assessments of suspicion. They do not establish the purpose of the Faberlex transfer or Trump's knowledge of it.

Donald Trump Did Not Respond to Reporters' Request

The reporting also describes a draft response prepared by a senior Deutsche Bank lawyer for US authorities. It stated that, as of April 2019, the bank knew of no connections between Trump and Russia 'related to Mr. Trump's business with Deutsche Bank.'

That statement concerned the bank's knowledge at an earlier date than the January 2020 suspicious activity report and Hagerty's May 2020 memo.

Deutsche Bank stated that banks are legally barred from discussing suspicious activity reports. Trump did not respond to the reporters' request for comment.

A House committee subpoenaed Deutsche Bank for records including its internal reviews of the laundering schemes. According to the reporting, the subpoena expired in January 2023 and had not been reissued.