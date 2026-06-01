The third season of Euphoria has officially come to an end, revealing which fan theories came true. After spending the first two seasons with Rue, Maddy, Cassie, Lexi, Jules, and Nate (Jacob Elordi) during their high school years, viewers followed the characters into adulthood in Season 3.

Following Nate's death in Episode 7, speculation quickly grew about who else might face a tragic fate. Here's what happens to every major character at the end of Euphoria Season 3.

Rue (Zendaya)

One of the biggest fan theories ultimately comes true: Rue dies in the finale, with her name landing on Ali's (Colman Domingo) book.

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In the last episode, Maddy tells Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) about Rue and the DEA, leading fans to believe that she will be in danger. In the Season 3 finale, Alamo gives Rue money and time off, but deliberately leaves a bottle of pills.

Later, while at Ali's house, Rue learns that Fezco (Angus Cloud) has escaped prison and goes to find him. The episode then shows Rue and Fezco together in a field, creating an emotional moment for viewers after Cloud's death in 2023. Rue then visits her home and finds her mother, Leslie (Nika King), reading the Bible.

But it was all a dream. The next morning, Ali finds Rue on the couch, dead. He then tests the pills Alamo gave her and finds out they were fentanyl. Ali later kills Alamo, avenging Rue's death.

Maddy (Alexa Demie)

'It's not a happy ending, but it's close,' Alexa Demie said of her character's ending in Euphoria. In Season 3, Maddy finds herself in increasingly dangerous territory after becoming business partners with Alamo. She later owed Alamo after he 'helped' her with Nate and Cassie's situation.

In the finale, Maddy and Cassie come up with a plan to rent out bedrooms in Nate and Cassie's house to other OnlyFans models to pay off their debt. Later, Maddy witnesses the duel between Ali and Alamo and is relieved after the latter dies. She then befriends Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson).

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney)

Cassie commits to her OnlyFans venture and hopes to help others grow in the platform. Although she and Lexi appear to have put their differences aside, Cassie doesn't tell her sister the truth about what happened to Nate. The two have a conversation about Rue's death and their childhood. After Lexi leaves, Cassie returns to her bedroom, looks at a photo of herself and Nate, and breaks down in tears.

Lexi (Maude Apatow)

In Season 3, Lexi remains close to Rue and works as an assistant to Patricia Lance (Sharon Stone), the showrunner for the television series LA Nights. In the finale, Lexi struggles with guilt over Rue's death and regrets how they left things. Lexi later declines Cassie's offer to work together, saying that she has to figure things out first.

Jules (Hunter Schafer)

Jules doesn't appear much in Season 3, something many viewers noted as the episodes aired. One episode briefly catches audiences up on her life in the years since the previous season, but she otherwise remains on the sidelines.

In the finale, Jules appears in only one scene and has no dialogue. She is shown crying and dedicates a painting to Rue following her death. Jules continues living with the married man she became involved with.

Will There Be 'Euphoria' Season 4?

Because the episode was labelled a 'season finale' rather than a 'series finale,' some fans have wondered whether another installment could still happen.

Ahead of Season 3's premiere, series creator Sam Levinson said that he writes 'every season like it's the last season' and has 'no plans' for a Season 4. Additionally, when asked whether Season 3 would be the final season, Zendaya responded, 'I think so, yeah.'

According to a recent report from Variety, HBO has confirmed that Euphoria will end with Season 3, with the latest episode serving as the series' conclusion.