The rumoured feud between Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift has resurfaced after Rodrigo made rare public comments addressing long-running speculation during a recent appearance on The New York Times Popcast, reigniting debate across entertainment coverage and search trends linked to the two artists.

The latest wave of discussion comes after Rodrigo spoke about online speculation without directly addressing claims of tension with Swift. The comments quickly circulated across entertainment platforms, reviving long-standing interest in the pair's relationship.

Concert Sighting Sparks Renewed Attention

According to Page Six, renewed attention has contributed to repeated revisiting of earlier narratives involving the two artists, particularly as past interviews and industry moments continue to be re-analysed in entertainment reporting.

Interest in the topic was further fuelled after both Rodrigo and Swift were reported to have attended a Paul McCartney concert earlier this year. The sighting prompted renewed discussion about their relationship, with some interpreting it as a sign of easing tensions, while others linked it back to earlier speculation of friction.

Rodrigo Addresses Speculation in Interview

In the interview released on 28 May via The New York Times Popcast, Rodrigo addressed wider public speculation but did not directly confirm or deny any feud.

She said, 'I don't really read that far into it. I think it comes with the territory, and it's part for the course.'

Rodrigo added that engaging with online theories would 'drive [her] crazy,' noting she prefers to distance herself from internet-driven narratives surrounding her career and personal life.

While she did not acknowledge any dispute, she also did not explicitly dismiss long-running rumours, which has contributed to continued interpretation of her remarks across entertainment coverage.

'SOUR' Era Origins of Speculation

Speculation dates back to 2021 following the success of Rodrigo's debut album SOUR. At the time, songwriting credits were retroactively added to Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent on Rodrigo's track 'Deja Vu' after similarities were noted with Swift's 'Cruel Summer.'

The adjustment drew significant attention within the music industry and became a key reference point in discussions about crediting practices and artist relationships in pop music.

Rodrigo has previously described Swift as an influence, though public references became less frequent after the credit adjustment period.

GUTS Era Fuels Further Interpretation

Further speculation emerged following the release of Rodrigo's second album GUTS, particularly tracks such as 'Vampire' and 'The Grudge.' Some listeners have interpreted the songs as reflecting emotional and industry experiences, although Rodrigo has not confirmed any specific references to Swift.

These interpretations continue to circulate across entertainment reporting and fan analysis, though no official confirmation has linked the tracks to Swift or any other individual.

'Drop Dead' Label Drives Search Interest

Recent coverage has also linked Rodrigo's comments to her 'Drop Dead' era branding, a label used in some entertainment reporting and online commentary.

This has coincided with continued search interest in terms such as 'Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift feud' and 'Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift tension,' which remain active within entertainment-related discussions online.

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Public Reaction Remains Divided

Public reaction remains split. Some interpret Rodrigo's comments as neutral and carefully worded, while others see them as leaving space for continued speculation rather than offering a clear denial.

Others point to earlier industry developments, including the songwriting-credit adjustments, as the foundation of ongoing discussion. Some argue the situation reflects typical comparisons between two high-profile artists operating in the same competitive music space.

One fan reaction circulating online suggested, 'She could have easily said, "I love Taylor, nothing is happening," but she didn't,' reflecting the broader debate over how Rodrigo chose to address the speculation.