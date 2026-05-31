Kelly Lee Curtis, the actress, filmmaker and eldest daughter of Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, has died at the age of 69. The sad news was announced by her younger sister, Jamie Lee Curtis, who paid tribute to Kelly in an emotional social media post shared on Saturday.

At the time of publication, no official cause of death has been released. Jamie revealed that her sister died peacefully at home and described her as a lifelong friend, confidante and beloved member of the family.

The touching tribute has prompted renewed interest in Kelly's life, career and contributions to the entertainment industry, where she worked both in front of and behind the camera.

Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Emotional Tribute To Her Sister

Sharing the news of Kelly's passing, Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on the close bond the sisters shared throughout their lives. She described Kelly as her 'first friend' and praised her for her warmth, intelligence and generosity.

Jamie also remembered her sister's many passions, including her love of travel, nature, music and collecting turtles. She noted that Kelly enjoyed finding treasures while thrift shopping and was an enthusiastic player of the mobile game Pokémon Go.

The Halloween actress highlighted Kelly's strong connection to her Danish and Hungarian Jewish heritage and said she was deeply devoted to her family. Among the memories Jamie shared was Kelly's tradition of baking powdered almond crescent biscuits every Christmas, a habit that earned her the affectionate nickname 'Auntie Cookie.'

The tribute concluded with a farewell message featuring the Hungarian phrase 'Isten Veled', meaning 'God is with you', which Kelly frequently used when signing off messages to loved ones.

From Hollywood Royalty To A Career Of Her Own

Born on 17 June 1956 in Santa Monica, California, Kelly Lee Curtis was raised in one of Hollywood's most famous families. She was the eldest daughter of screen legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh and the older sister of Jamie Lee Curtis.

Her first connection to the film industry came at an early age when she appeared, uncredited, in the 1958 adventure film The Vikings, which starred both of her parents.

Despite her Hollywood background, Kelly initially pursued a different professional path. After graduating with a degree in business, she worked as a stockbroker before deciding to study acting at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute.

She began acting professionally during the 1980s and secured a small role in the comedy Trading Places, which also featured her sister Jamie. Over the following years, Kelly built a steady acting career with appearances in both film and television.

One of her most prominent film roles came in the 1991 horror production The Devil's Daughter, a project co-written and produced by renowned Italian horror filmmaker Dario Argento.

Television Success And Documentary Filmmaking

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Kelly appeared in a number of popular television series. Her credits included roles in The Equalizer, Hunter, Silk Stalkings and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

She also held a recurring role as Lieutenant Carolyn Plummer in the first season of The Sentinel, further establishing her presence on television screens.

Away from acting, Kelly contributed behind the scenes to several productions. She worked as a production assistant on projects involving Jamie Lee Curtis, including Freaky Friday and You Again.

In later years, Kelly shifted her focus towards documentary filmmaking. She directed the 2018 documentary Marby Jets Are Go, which followed an Australian secondary school athletics team, before releasing Curling in Stanley in 2019, a film documenting an outdoor curling competition in Idaho.

Her final acting credit came in 1999 with an appearance in the television drama Judging Amy.

While Kelly Lee Curtis may not have enjoyed the same level of fame as some members of her celebrated family, she carved out a diverse and respected career of her own. Following her death at 69, she is being remembered not only for her work in entertainment but also for the kindness, individuality and generosity that left a lasting impact on friends, family and colleagues.