The Weeknd has become the subject of renewed speculation surrounding his relationship with Simi Khadra amid increasing questions about the couple's current status. Despite the attention, there is no confirmed report that The Weeknd and Simi Khadra have ended their relationship, and neither has issued any public statement addressing the rumours.

Interest surrounding the pair has been fuelled by earlier public sightings, reduced recent appearances together, engagement speculation, and renewed comparisons involving Bella Hadid.

Early Relationship Timeline

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra were first linked in early 2022 after being seen together in Los Angeles. Their relationship attracted wider attention later that year when they were photographed kissing during The Weeknd's birthday celebration in Las Vegas.

The appearance marked the first widely circulated public confirmation of their romantic involvement. Following the reports, entertainment coverage continued to monitor the pair's appearances together, although neither publicly confirmed details about the relationship.

Private Relationship

Unlike The Weeknd's previous relationship with Bella Hadid, his reported romance with Simi Khadra has remained largely out of the public spotlight. The pair rarely appeared together publicly after the initial reports in 2022 and generally avoided discussing their relationship in interviews or public statements.

The limited visibility surrounding the couple has contributed to recent speculation about their status. However, there is currently no verified reporting confirming a breakup, engagement, or major change in the relationship. Much of the recent discussion has been driven by online interpretation and fan commentary rather than official information.

Bella Hadid Link

Bella Hadid has re-entered public conversation due to continued comparisons between her and Simi Khadra. The Weeknd and Bella Hadid had a widely followed on-and-off relationship between 2015 and 2019, which received extensive international media coverage during that period.

Simi Khadra and Bella Hadid are both Palestinian public figures and were previously known to move within the same social circles before Khadra was romantically linked to The Weeknd. Their long-standing friendship and overlapping celebrity connections have further contributed to renewed public interest surrounding the singer's past and present relationships.

This has led to recurring comparisons online, despite no current evidence linking Bella Hadid to The Weeknd's present relationship status.

Engagement Rumours

Recent online speculation has also centred on claims that The Weeknd and Simi Khadra may have been engaged or discussing a long-term commitment. The rumours gained traction after renewed public attention surrounding their relationship and reduced appearances together in recent months.

Neither The Weeknd nor Simi Khadra has publicly confirmed any engagement. No official reports or statements have verified claims that the couple were planning to marry or had formally separated.

Online Speculation

Further attention surrounding the relationship emerged after a widely circulated social media post claimed that 'The Weeknd has reportedly dumped Simi Khadra after allegedly catching her telling another man "I love you" over the phone.'

The post also alleged that the relationship had 'crashed hard' after the pair had reportedly dated since 2022.

‘A shoulder to cry on, is a dick to suck on’ https://t.co/su5UE1aFpO pic.twitter.com/7LWtOvOvnO — Freaky Sasha🕷️🕸️ (@DojasRealm) May 29, 2026

The claims quickly generated reactions across online discussion platforms, where some fans began comparing Simi Khadra to Bella Hadid. Several users commented that The Weeknd 'should've never left Bella Hadid in the first place,' while others revisited the singer's previous relationship history with the model.

However, the allegations remain unverified. Neither The Weeknd nor Simi Khadra has publicly addressed the claims, and no official source has confirmed the reported incident or a breakup.