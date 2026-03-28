South Korean actor Lee Sang Bo has been found dead at his home in Pyeongtaek, according to local police. He was 45.

Police in Pyeongtaek said he was discovered by a family member at around 12:40pm on Friday, 27 March, who then contacted authorities. Officers said there was no immediate indication of criminal involvement and that an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

His agency, Korea Management Group, confirmed his death in a statement and said the cause of death would not be disclosed at the request of his family. The agency added that Lee had recently signed an exclusive contract and had been preparing for new acting projects.

Police Investigation Ongoing

According to Pyeongtaek Police Station in Gyeonggi Province, Lee was found unresponsive at his residence before emergency services were notified. Authorities said an initial review of the scene did not indicate foul play.

Police said further enquiries are under way to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death. Officials have not confirmed whether a post-mortem examination will take place, and no additional details have been released.

Career in Korean Television

Lee Sang Bo was born in 1981 and made his acting debut in 2006 in the television drama 'Invisible Man Choi Jang Soo', broadcast by Korean Broadcasting System.

He appeared in a range of television series over nearly two decades, including 'Daughters-in-Law', 'Bad Love', 'Private Lives', 'Miss Monte-Cristo' and 'The Elegant Empire'. He also appeared in film projects such as 'Mepisto' and 'Secretly Great', according to Korean media reports.

Lee briefly used the stage name Lee Bo-hyun earlier in his career before returning to his birth name in 2016. His work was primarily in supporting and recurring roles across Korean television dramas.

Following a period away from the screen, he returned to acting with 'The Elegant Empire' and had recently signed with Korea Management Group, with reports indicating he was preparing for further projects.

2022 Investigation and Medical Clarification

In 2022, Lee was investigated on suspicion of drug use after being reported to authorities. The case was later closed after tests confirmed that substances detected in his system were from prescribed medication.

According to South Korean media reports, the incident was linked to medication taken for mental health treatment, including antidepressants and stabilisers. The National Forensic Service found no illegal substances, and no charges were brought.

Lee later resumed his acting career and spoke publicly about continuing his work following the incident.

Personal Background and Public Attention

South Korean outlet OSEN reported that Lee had previously experienced family bereavements and had spoken about continuing his career following personal difficulties. These details were widely covered in local media during earlier reporting on his return to television.

No official statements have linked these factors to his death, and authorities have not provided further information on the cause.

Funeral Arrangements Confirmed

The agency said a wake has been set up in Room 3 of Pyeongtaek Jungang Funeral Hall. The funeral is scheduled to take place at 10:30am on 29 March.

Lee is expected to be laid to rest at Pyeongtaek City Memorial Park, according to details provided by his agency. The family has requested that proceedings be kept private and asked for limited media coverage.