BTS member V, Kim Taehyung, has become the subject of renewed speculation following his appearance at the 2026 American Music Awards, where a brief reaction during BLACKPINK Jennie's nomination announcement reignited long-standing 'Taennie' dating rumours between the two K-pop stars.

Jennie was nominated in the 'Song of the Summer' category for her collaboration track 'Dracula' with Tame Impala during the ceremony. As her name was announced, footage from the audience appeared to show Taehyung smiling, prompting widespread discussion among viewers who replayed the moment and shared edited clips across multiple platforms.

The short clip quickly circulated online, with some users claiming the reaction suggested a personal connection, while others dismissed it as coincidental and unrelated to the announcement itself.

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AMAs 2026 BTS Return

According to Euronews, the speculation follows BTS' return to the American Music Awards after a prolonged absence due to mandatory military service in South Korea.

Their reappearance at the major international awards ceremony drew increased attention to audience behaviour, with viewers closely observing reactions from both performers and attendees throughout the broadcast.

Industry watchers note that globally recognised artists often face heightened scrutiny during live televised events, where even brief gestures can be repeatedly replayed, slowed down, and interpreted in multiple ways by audiences worldwide.

Taehyung and Jennie Rumours

The latest wave of speculation also revives earlier rumours linking Taehyung and Jennie, which have circulated intermittently over several years across online communities.

Initial dating speculation began after alleged clips and unverified images circulated online showing the pair in similar locations at different times, alongside claims of them being seen together, none of which have been officially confirmed or independently verified.

Past discussions have also included fan-circulated content and alleged sightings, though no material has been substantiated by official representatives.

Public interest in the pair has continued to resurface during major global events, often intensifying whenever either artist appears in high-profile international settings.

Taennie Viral AMAs Reaction

Following the AMAs broadcast, the brief audience clip featuring Taehyung was widely circulated and discussed across fan communities amid ongoing 'Taennie' speculation.

Some viewers interpreted his expression as a reaction to Jennie's nomination, while others described the moment as coincidental and unrelated to the announcement itself.

The footage has since been slowed down, replayed, and reshared across platforms, further fuelling continued debate over whether any personal significance can be drawn from the brief moment captured on camera.

Fan Reaction Divided

The AMAs 2026 clip has prompted divided reactions among viewers, with some interpreting Taehyung's brief expression as linked to Jennie's nomination, while others argue the moment has been taken out of context.

Some online users described the moment as confirmation of long-running 'Taennie' speculation, with comments circulating such as 'this confirms everything!' and 'TAENNIE IS REAL.' Others insisted the reaction was being overanalysed, with remarks including 'at this point, this is so obvious' and 'Taenie is reallll!!!!'

Additional reactions also referenced interactions between BTS members during the broadcast, with one widely circulated comment claiming, 'Call me crazy but Jimin literally tapped his shoulder and he started laughing,' while another questioned, 'Are we gonna ignore how Jimin teasingly hit V arms after the host called Jennie??'

Some users also urged restraint amid the renewed discussion, with one comment stating, 'not a hater but leave Jennie and Taehyung alone.'

Despite the surge in commentary, interpretations remain unverified and based solely on audience readings of broadcast footage.