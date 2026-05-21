Ashley St Clair was allegedly offered $15 million (£11.17 million) and $100,000 (£74,443.42) a month in support by Elon Musk to keep quiet about their baby son Romulus, according to a Wall Street Journal report published this week and partially confirmed by a source close to the influencer.

The 27-year-old right-wing commentator only publicly confirmed in February 2025 that she had a child with the Tesla chief executive, saying on X that she had kept the September 2024 birth private to protect her son.

At the time, she referred to him only as 'R.S.C.' and asked the media to avoid 'invasive reporting' about the child. Musk, who is now a father to at least 14 children with four women, did not comment on the details of their arrangement.

How The Silence Money Allegation Emerged

The latest claims stem from the Wall Street Journal investigation, which reported that Musk, 54, proposed a one-off $15 million (£11.17 million) payment to St Clair, plus $100,000 (£74,443.42) a month, in exchange for keeping their baby and the circumstances around his birth out of the public eye.

A source close to St Clair told People that Musk did make that offer and that similar deals had been discussed with other mothers of his children.

The same WSJ source disclosed the name of St Clair's son as Romulus, and cited Labcorp documents finding a 'Probability of Paternity' of 99.9999%. A spokesperson for St Clair confirmed to People that a paternity test showed an almost 100% likelihood that Musk is the father.

Publicly, Musk has struck a different note. Responding on X to a clip of St Clair selling her Tesla Model S in March, he told commentator Laura Loomer he did not yet know if the child was his, adding: 'I don't know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.'

In the same post, he said that 'despite not knowing for sure' he had already given St Clair $2.5 million (£1.86 million) and was sending her $500,000 (£372,463.24) a year in support.

Inside St Clair's Account Of Her Relationship With Elon Musk

In a recent 'get ready with me' video on TikTok, St Clair described how her relationship with Musk, which began in 2023, shifted after she became pregnant with Romulus. Before that point, she said, he seemed 'much more normal' than his erratic public persona might suggest.

@ashstc this is when i start to realize i am in too deep #grwm product list: •la roche posay c12 serum •tatcha dewy moisturizer •saie illuminator in starglow •tarte undereye corrector in light •hourglass skin tint shade 3 • rare bronzer stick in bright side • rare blush in wisdom •nars blush in dolce vita •hourglass concealer in stone (1.3) •one size under eye powder in ultra pink • charlotte tilbury airbrush pressed powder • rhode liner in press •CT lipstick in kim kw •buxom gloss in dolly light •one size powder melt spray ♬ original sound - ashley st. clair

'No one's going to believe me, but he was so much more normal before I got pregnant,' she told her followers. 'It was very normal conversation. His demeanour was normal. I know I'm going to get roasted for this, but in private, he was funny, but then it just got so f****** weird, man.'

She said they began discussing having a baby seriously during a trip to St Barts. Already a single mother and a prominent figure in MAGA-aligned right-wing circles, she described the decision in starkly pragmatic terms, pointing to the financial strain of single parenthood and the security that having a child with one of the world's richest men might provide.

'It's difficult being a single mom. It's difficult working and having to wonder if you're going to be able to pay the bills for your kids next month,' she said. 'So, when Elon was like, 'You should have kids, my only limited resource is time,' of course, it is appealing to do what I always wanted to — be a mom and not have to worry about the s**** going on in this economy.' Her conclusion: 'My kids are always going to be taken care of.'

Read more Jason Kidd Is Out as Coach: How Did the Massive Luka Dončić Trade Destroy His Blueprint? Jason Kidd Is Out as Coach: How Did the Massive Luka Dončić Trade Destroy His Blueprint?

According to her TikTok account, the tone of the relationship changed 'as soon as I'm pregnant.' She described a growing disconnect between what Musk had previously told her and how he behaved once a baby was actually on the way: 'There's just things that are not adding up or that are different from what he previously said to me,' she claimed.

The overlapping claims from court-adjacent documents, media reports and social media posts highlight the increasingly fraught reality of life inside Musk's growing web of interconnected families, where private expectations, vast wealth and public spectacle collide in full view of the internet.