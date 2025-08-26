American singer and songwriter Alix Lapri, born Alexus Geier, has become the centre of controversy after reports circulated that she was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, on 18 August 2025. The 28-year-old actress and singer, best known for her role in Power and its spin-off Power Book II: Ghost, was alleged to have faced charges of third-degree cruelty to children and disorderly conduct. The news quickly spread across social media platforms, fuelling speculation among fans in the United States and beyond.

Several entertainment blogs and websites reported that Lapri was booked and then released after approximately 24 hours. Mugshots and screenshots claiming to show her arrest were widely shared online, adding to the storm of speculation.

However, despite the viral buzz, no mainstream outlet has confirmed the arrest through official channels, leaving significant uncertainty surrounding the case.

Verification and Skepticism

Although reports referenced records from the Georgia Gazette, major outlets have noted the lack of verified confirmation from either DeKalb County authorities or Lapri's representatives. This absence of authoritative information has created doubts about the accuracy of the story.

As the debate continued to trend, the silence from Lapri's management and legal team only intensified speculation. The situation has highlighted the challenge of separating fact from rumour in the age of viral celebrity news, where screenshots and unverified posts can rapidly shape public perception.

Social Media Activity after Alleged Arrest

Adding to the intrigue, Lapri has remained visibly active on Instagram after the date of the reported arrest. On 21 August, she shared a short video from a bar, suggesting that she was carrying on with her usual activities.

Around the same time, she also posted behind-the-scenes images from a set, captioned: 'Gotta keep at it buddy. Chase the dream and know no fear.'

Her online presence has become a key talking point for fans. Some argue that her continued activity contradicts claims of legal trouble, while others insist that the posts do not disprove the possibility of an arrest.

The conflicting interpretations have kept the rumours alive, ensuring that her name remains one of the most searched celebrity topics in recent days.

Who is Alix Lapri (Alexus Geier)?

Alix Lapri, whose birth name is Alexus Lapri Geier, was born on 6 November 1996 in Topeka, Kansas. She began her career in music after signing with Crown World Entertainment in 2011 and released her debut EP, I Am Alix Lapri, in 2012. Her early work established her as a promising young talent in the American R&B scene.

Her acting career brought wider recognition, particularly through her portrayal of Effie Morales in Power and its spin-off Power Book II: Ghost. The role has given her significant exposure and established her as one of the rising figures in American television drama.

Fans React to the Rumours

Reactions from fans have been sharply divided. Supporters have taken to social media to defend Lapri, pointing to her success and consistency as an actress and musician, while also highlighting her Instagram activity as evidence against the rumours. Others remain skeptical, questioning her silence on the matter and suggesting that only an official statement can settle the issue.

The debate surrounding Lapri's alleged arrest has ensured that her name continues to trend across multiple platforms. With searches for 'Alix Lapri arrested', 'Alexus Geier', and 'Power star arrest' climbing in recent days, the story has become one of the most widely discussed celebrity news items in the United States this week.