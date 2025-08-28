Moroccan-American rapper French Montana is engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The engagement, which reportedly took place during Paris Fashion Week in June 2025 and was confirmed in August, has made international headlines. The union links one of hip-hop's most recognisable names with a member of the Emirati royal family. Reports indicate that both families are supportive, though no wedding date has yet been announced.

French Montana's Background

Born Karim Kharbouch on 9 November 1984 in Casablanca, Morocco, French Montana immigrated to the United States at the age of 13. Now 40 years old, he rose to prominence from the underground DVD series Cocaine City before becoming a mainstream figure in rap after signing with Bad Boy Records and Maybach Music Group. His career spans over a decade, cementing him as an influential voice in hip-hop.

What He Is Known For

French Montana is best known for his 2017 hit 'Unforgettable', which earned diamond certification and made him the first African-born artist to achieve that milestone from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Other notable tracks include 'Pop That' and 'No Stylist', showcasing his collaborations with major industry names.

In 2008, he founded his own label, Coke Boys Records, giving a platform to new talent in the rap scene. His story was further chronicled in the 2024 documentary The French Montana Story: For Khadija, which highlighted his immigrant journey and rise to fame.

Beyond music, he has been recognised for his philanthropic efforts, including funding hospitals in Uganda, which earned him the title of Global Citizen Ambassador.

French Montana's Net Worth

As of 2025, French Montana's net worth is estimated at around $50 million (£37 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth. Some outlets place the figure slightly lower, between 25 and 30 million dollars, while others report higher valuations.

His income streams include music sales, streaming royalties, touring, and revenue from his record label. Brand endorsements and collaborations have also contributed to his financial success.

Who Is Sheikha Mahra?

Sheikha Mahra, born on 26 February 1994, is the daughter of Dubai's ruler and the United Arab Emirates' Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. At 31 years old, she holds a degree in International Relations, which she completed in 2023.

Beyond her royal duties, she is an entrepreneur, launching her own fragrance line, Mahra M1, in 2024. Its debut scent, Divorce, attracted attention for its bold name, reflecting a personal chapter in her life.

Her Personal Life and Past Marriage

In April 2023, Sheikha Mahra married Emirati businessman Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid. The couple welcomed a daughter in May 2024 but announced their separation two months later. The divorce was made public in July 2024 via an Instagram post referencing the Islamic practice of triple talaq.

Just one year later, her engagement to French Montana was confirmed, drawing global interest due to the contrast between her royal background and his rap career.

Engagement and Media Attention

French Montana and Sheikha Mahra were first spotted together in October 2024. Their joint appearance at Paris Fashion Week in June 2025 confirmed the speculation, culminating into an official engagement announcement.

Media outlets have since covered the story extensively. Social media platforms have been abuzz with reactions, highlighting public fascination with the cultural crossover between American hip-hop and Emirati royalty.