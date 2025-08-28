Sheikha Mahra, Dubai's young royal, is engaged to Moroccan-American rapper French Montana. The couple formalised their relationship in June 2025 during the Paris Fashion Week, shortly after Montana's runway appearance for the '3.Paradis Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2026' show. Mahra and Montana have been publicly linked since late 2024, when she gave him a private tour of Dubai. Since then, they have been spotted together in Morocco, strolling Paris's Pont des Arts, dining at upscale restaurants and enjoying desert adventures. Their romance became widely publicised when they held hands at fashion events in Paris, signalling a serious and high-profile relationship.

Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, 31, is the daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. She holds a degree in International Relations from a UK university and has also attended the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government. She completed her Bachelor's degree in 2023. She hails from the royal Al Maktoum family and previously married Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in April 2023, with whom she shares a daughter. She announced their divorce two months later via Instagram, citing her ex-husband's infidelity. Mahra is also an entrepreneur, having launched her luxury perfume brand Mahra M1, including a fragrance named 'Divorce'. French Montana, 40, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, is a Grammy-nominated rapper known for hits such as 'Unforgettable' and 'No Stylist'. Like Mahra, Montana has also been married before, making this the second union for each, and their families reportedly support the engagement.

French Montana reportedly engaged to Princess of Dubai Sheikha Mahra, who is worth over $18 billion pic.twitter.com/x7KOP5ERQS — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 28, 2025

This high-profile union of Sheikha Mahra and French Montana blends royal glamour with international entertainment, drawing attention to their stylish appearances, romantic outings and the excitement surrounding their upcoming wedding plans.