Fifth Harmony stunned fans with an unexpected reunion at the Jonas Brothers' concert in Dallas on Sunday. The performance marked the group's first live appearance together in seven years, since they announced an indefinite hiatus in 2018. Four members — Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — took the stage, leaving audiences thrilled while also raising questions about the absence of former member Camila Cabello.

The Reunion Moment

The highly anticipated surprise came during the Jonas Brothers' tour stop in Dallas, when the crowd erupted as Fifth Harmony appeared on stage.

Dressed in matching black outfits and performing against a backdrop of heavy stage smoke, the quartet delivered renditions of their signature hits, including Worth It and Work From Home.

Audience footage quickly spread online, with fans celebrating the group's return after such a long break. Social media platforms lit up as 'Fifth Harmony' trended across the United States, underscoring the nostalgic impact of their comeback.

The group's first social media post in seven years added to the frenzy and fuelled speculation about a more permanent reunion.

Where were you on August 31, 2025?



Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back 💖 pic.twitter.com/nNsY3lmJ8u — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) September 1, 2025

Seven Years in Silence

The Dallas performance officially ended seven years of silence from the group, who stepped away from the spotlight in March 2018. At the time, the members announced an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo careers.

Since then, each singer has carved her own path in the entertainment industry. Ally Brooke released solo music and explored acting, Dinah Jane launched singles and collaborations, Normani achieved global recognition with tracks such as 'Motivation' and her collaboration with Sam Smith on 'Dancing With a Stranger', while Lauren Jauregui focused on songwriting and independent releases.

Hints of a reunion surfaced earlier in 2025 when Ally, Dinah and Lauren were spotted together at a Los Angeles Sparks basketball game. The group's music was played over the venue speakers, with the members sharing posts online that hinted at renewed connections.

UPDATE • Fifth Harmony unpinned their old tweet and posted for the first time in 7 years!



Tweet: #FifthHarmonyFollowSpree pic.twitter.com/86JygVwxwD — Ally Brooke Online (@AllyBrookeOn) August 31, 2025

Give it to me I'm worth it!



Ally, Dinah, & Lauren of Fifth Harmony sat courtside at the Sparks game today! #WNBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/A9wZm67dFt — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) May 26, 2025

Camila Cabello's Absence

Camila Cabello, who left Fifth Harmony in December 2016, was not part of the Jonas Brothers tour reunion. Her absence did not go unnoticed, with fans immediately speculating online about her position in the group's future.

In interviews given in 2024, Cabello explained that she left Fifth Harmony to pursue her songwriting ambitions and gain creative independence. She has since built a successful solo career, with chart-topping singles and global tours. Despite historic tensions, Cabello has recently expressed goodwill towards her former bandmates, stating that she looks back fondly on her time with the group.

Following the Dallas concert, hashtags questioning her absence trended on X, reflecting ongoing interest in whether she might ever rejoin.

Fans and Industry Speculation

The reunion has fuelled speculation over Fifth Harmony's future, with fans and insiders debating whether the Dallas show was a one-off or the start of new projects.

Reports hint at a 2026 tour or new music, though nothing is confirmed. Ally Brooke's husband, Will Bracey, is tipped to manage a potential comeback, while social media trends showed the group's return dominating discussion for hours after the Jonas Brothers concert.

Fifth Harmony's Legacy

Formed on the US edition of The X Factor in 2012, Fifth Harmony rose to fame with hits such as 'Miss Movin' On', 'Worth It' and 'Work From Home'. They went on to sell more than 30 million records worldwide and became one of the most successful girl groups of the 2010s. Their accolades include multiple MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

The Dallas reunion highlights both their lasting popularity and the questions that remain about their future without Camila Cabello.