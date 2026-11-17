Three researchers have challenged the official finding that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, presenting new analysis in London on Monday, 16 November 2026. Their findings suggest the convicted sex offender may have been strangled by another person inside a New York jail.

The analysis revisits Epstein's death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on 10 August 2019, while he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled that Epstein died by suicide by hanging. Federal investigations later found no evidence establishing homicide, despite identifying serious failures in his supervision.

The new analysis disputes the medical interpretation but has not overturned the official ruling.

Jeffrey Epstein Murder Claims Renewed by Forensic Examination

Michael Freeman, a forensic medicine specialist, spent months examining autopsy records and photographs supplied by Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein.

He worked with Anders Eriksson, a forensic pathology professor at Sweden's Umeå University, and Itiel Dror, a researcher specialising in forensic decision-making.

Their findings were presented in London on Monday, challenging how injuries to Epstein's neck and body were originally interpreted.

Freeman argued that the evidence was more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide by hanging.

'The injuries that were documented by the medical examiner were not consistent with the suicidal hanging,' he told CBS News.

He identified a second, differently angled ligature mark that he said was difficult to explain through hanging.

Freeman also questioned injuries to Epstein's shoulder and back, suggesting they could indicate a physical struggle.

However, the original medical examiner reported finding no defensive wounds characteristic of an assault.

Freeman constructed three-dimensional models using autopsy photographs and a prison officer's later description of the death scene.

He suggested that a narrow, knotted fabric ligature found in the cell might explain the injuries. The fabric he identified was not collected for the medical examiner's investigation.

The reconstruction remains an interpretation of existing evidence. It does not identify an attacker or establish that another person entered Epstein's cell.

Freeman acknowledged that an academic journal had rejected his manuscript. He said reviewers considered it inappropriate to criticise a medical examiner's findings in a peer-reviewed publication. He plans to resubmit the work.

Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Ruling Remains Unchanged Despite New Findings

New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner has maintained its original determination.

'Our office stands by its determination,' a spokesperson told CBS News.

A 2023 Justice Department inspector general investigation documented serious failures at the prison, including missed checks, falsified records and surveillance problems.

However, the investigation did not find evidence contradicting the FBI's conclusion that Epstein's death involved no criminality.

In July 2025, the Justice Department and FBI reaffirmed the suicide finding.

Their review cited surveillance footage that investigators said showed nobody entering the relevant housing tiers during the overnight period. The recording covered a common area and parts of the stairways, rather than Epstein's cell door.

Questions about the footage's interpretation and the preservation of evidence have nevertheless continued.

Freeman's findings also echo earlier objections from forensic pathologist Michael Baden, who examined Epstein's death at his brother's request.

In 2020, Baden argued that the neck injuries were more consistent with homicidal strangulation.

Neither independent assessment has changed the official classification of Epstein's death.

Forensic specialists can disagree about injuries associated with hanging and strangulation, particularly when relying on photographs and incomplete scene records.

Freeman's analysis has not identified a suspected killer, and authorities have announced no new homicide finding.