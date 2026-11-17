Russell Brand is facing a new wave of criticism after a woman who accused him of rape criticised his latest message from prison. Brand insisted he was innocent despite being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Mia Latter, 37, said she was shocked and upset after Brand's wife, Laura, read a statement from the comedian during their Sunday Service show on YouTube. Latter, who alleges Brand raped her when she was 16, described the message as 'appalling' and criticised him for spreading what she called 'absolute lies' while presenting himself as a Christian.

Her complaints come as Brand serves a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence following his convictions for offences involving four women. Latter was not among the four complainants in the criminal trial, and Brand has denied her separate allegations.

Russell Brand Accuser Calls His Message Called 'Appalling'

Latter made her outrage known on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, shortly after Brand's wife delivered his message to viewers. During the YouTube broadcast, Laura read a statement in which Brand maintained his innocence.

'I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for,' the comedian asserted.

For Latter, having those words accompanied by a religious message was disturbing.

'It was really shocking to me... it was appalling, frankly, it was upsetting to watch,' she said.

She also criticised 'this Christian message alongside absolute lies'.

Latter said her thoughts immediately turned to the four women whose allegations resulted in Brand's convictions.

'I just felt for those women that stood trial and everything they went through,' she explained.

She argued that Brand's continued denial did not change the outcome of the legal proceedings.

'They got their verdict, and for him to say, "I'm innocent, I'm not guilty" – well, you are, you're a convicted rapist now. There's no arguing with that,' Latter said.

Russell Brand's Prison Message Raises Concerns From Government Officials

Brand's message attracted attention from government officials, raising questions about whether he violated prison regulations by communicating publicly through his wife. According to the BBC, Downing Street said action would be expected if Brand was found to have breached prison rules.

Justice Secretary Alex Norris also addressed the controversy, emphasising the restrictions on prisoners.

'Prisoners are rightly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims,' said Norris.

The comments suggested that the authorities would be investigating the circumstances surrounding the broadcast, although the BBC report did not indicate whether Brand had violated any specific rule.

Russell Brand Accuser Pursues Legal Reform After Recounting Abuse

Latter also discussed her own allegations against Brand, which first became public through a 2023 investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches. She was one of six women who made separate allegations against the comedian during the investigation. None of the six women was among the four complainants in his criminal trial.

Latter alleges she was 16 when she met Brand, who was then 30. In a separate interview with The Sunday Times, she claimed Brand instructed her to keep their relationship secret from her school friends. She also claimed that Brand referred to her as 'the child' in front of members of his entourage. Brand denies these allegations.

Latter said prosecutors ultimately decided not to include her case in the trial that resulted in Brand's convictions. She claimed the police wanted her involvement in subsequent proceedings, but she decided not to continue with the process so she could focus on campaigning for legal reform.

She has since waived her right to anonymity and is advocating for a staggered age of consent in the UK. Her proposal would make sexual relationships between adults and 16- and 17-year-olds illegal. Latter believes such legislation would have prevented her alleged experience with Brand.

'It would have 100% made a difference because my parents tried to stop the relationship,' she told the BBC.

She added that her parents attempted to prevent her from seeing him but lacked the legal grounds she believes would have been necessary.

'If it had been a criminal offence for him to be having a relationship with me, none of the subsequent abuse would have ever happened because they would have been able to stop the relationship dead in its tracks,' she claimed.