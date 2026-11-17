Melissa Dragon, a 54-year-old divorce lawyer from Swampscott, Massachusetts, was found dead on Sunday, 15 November, two days after police appealed for help locating her.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office and Swampscott Police Department confirmed her death in a joint statement. They said the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was investigating the cause and manner of death, while foul play was not suspected.

'We are grateful to our law enforcement partners and the community for their efforts in locating Melissa,' officials said. They added that no further details would be released at that time, out of respect for her family's privacy.

Dragon was reported missing on Friday, 13 November. Police said she was last seen at about 10.30am driving west on Lynnfield Street near Den Quarry Road in neighbouring Lynn, in a blue 2015 Lexus RX 350. The public appeal asked anyone who saw Dragon or the vehicle to contact Swampscott police.

Police Have Not Disclosed Where Dragon Was Found

Authorities have not said where Dragon was found or whether the Lexus was recovered. They also have not released details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

The missing-person notice described Dragon as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey boots, leopard-print leggings and a black faux-fur coat. Police released those details as part of their appeal for information about her whereabouts.

The medical examiner's investigation is expected to establish the official cause and manner of death. The statement that foul play was not suspected does not, by itself, explain how Dragon died.

A Career Built in Family Law

Dragon's professional background extended beyond her work as a divorce attorney. The New York Post described her as the founding partner and chief litigator of Family Law Practitioners, P.C., a Woburn firm handling family-law matters. Martindale-Hubbell's directory, however, lists her as a member of the firm.

Martindale-Hubbell lists her practice areas as family law, divorce, child custody, child support and litigation. Its profile records a bachelor's degree from Emerson College in 1994, a Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School in 1997 and her admission to the Massachusetts bar in 1998. It also records her admission to the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts that year.

People reported that Dragon had operated her own law practice for more than 20 years and was a founding partner of Child Advocacy Rights Education in the Greater Boston area. Her public profiles therefore document both private legal practice and a separate child-advocacy role.

Friends Organise Memorial Fundraiser

Dragon's friends have organised a GoFundMe campaign to help her family with funeral and memorial expenses. Titled Melissa Sindeband Dragon Memorial Fund, it was organised by Robin Kaplan Price, who said the organisers were among Dragon's closest friends.

'All donations will go directly toward funeral costs, memorial arrangements, and related expenses,' the campaign states.

The fundraiser had collected $6,062 (about £4,600) from 50 donations against a target of $26,000 (about £19,700) when checked on 17 November. Its description says the money will help ease the financial pressure on Dragon's family as they arrange her farewell.

The cause and manner of Dragon's death remain under investigation.