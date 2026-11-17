The editor-in-chief of a leading forensic medicine journal told a London audience on Monday that Jeffrey Epstein was likely murdered in his New York jail cell, after a year studying autopsy photographs he says reveal signs of strangulation.

Michael Freeman, who edits the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, obtained the complete New York City medical examiner's file from Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark, including previously unseen photographs documenting Epstein's injuries.

He presented his review in London, concluding the 2019 death was 'most consistent with a homicidal strangulation from behind'. Two researchers, Swedish forensic pathologist Anders Eriksson and bias researcher Itiel Dror, collaborated on the work.

A Journal Editor Takes on the Official Ruling

Freeman is a journal editor publicly backing the homicide claim, adding another prominent voice to the familiar expert disputes that have trailed the case since 2019. He built a biomechanical reconstruction, a set of three-dimensional models mapping injuries recorded at the autopsy.

His conclusion is blunt. He disputes that Epstein could have suffered those neck fractures and remained conscious long enough to complete a hanging. He based those models partly on the account of the corrections officer who reported finding Epstein cold to the touch in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on the morning of 10 August 2019.

The Injuries That Do Not Add Up

The autopsy, carried out on 11 August 2019, recorded three fractures in Epstein's neck, involving both sides of the thyroid cartilage and the hyoid bone.

Freeman flags a second, lower ligature mark set at an angle he says a hanging could not create, what he reads as fingernail marks above the main ligature, and a deep muscle haemorrhage in the left shoulder.

Each detail, he argues, points to a struggle rather than suicide, though the official suicide ruling remains unchanged. A hanging violent enough to cause those fractures, he says, would likely have rendered Epstein unconscious before he could complete the act

The Medical Examiner Holds Firm

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, which ruled the death a suicide under then-chief Dr Barbara Sampson, has not moved. A spokesperson declined an interview and told CBS News, 'Our office stands by its determination'.

Other specialists have warned that the hyoid bone can fracture during hanging, meaning the broken bones alone settle nothing. Freeman's paper was rejected by an academic journal. He says reviewers objected to challenging a medical examiner's findings in print, and he intends to resubmit.

Why This Fight Reaches Far Beyond One Cell

Epstein's death has fed years of public distrust, with many Americans suspecting foul play despite the official finding.

Freeman is not the first to dissent. Dr Michael Baden, hired by the family and present at the autopsy, said years ago the evidence pointed more to murder than suicide.

What has changed is the messenger. A sitting forensic journal editor, backed by two academics and a full reconstruction, has publicly renewed the homicide theory, although the analysis has not passed peer review.

The medical examiner stands by the suicide ruling. Freeman argues the evidence deserves another examination.