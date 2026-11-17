An Elk Grove man convicted of murdering his parents for financial gain texted them an invitation to dinner after their deaths before bringing his own children to the family home and pretending to discover their bodies, prosecutors said.

Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete, 46, was sentenced on Friday, 13 November, to two consecutive terms of life in prison without parole for the June 2024 killings of Augusto Tacsuan Navarrete, 73, and Marjorie Jane Tomas Navarrete, 70.

Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman imposed the sentence after a jury convicted Navarrete on 16 October of two counts of first-degree murder. Jurors had determined that the killings involved multiple victims and were carried out for financial gain, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said.

Financial Motive and Fraudulent Schemes

Navarrete killed his parents at their Elk Grove home on 28 June 2024.

During the investigation, detectives with the Elk Grove Police Department uncovered that Navarrete had been soliciting money from friends and relatives through fraudulent investment schemes.

Investigators then determined that Navarrete grew to resent his parents after they repaid relatives for debts he owed. Prosecutors said he also stood to inherit half of their estate when they died.

They described him as being in dire financial straits and needing the inheritance to cover his outstanding debts. The district attorney's statement did not disclose how much his parents' estate was worth or how much money he owed.

Premeditated Attack and Concealment

Prosecutors detailed that Navarrete planned the assault in such a way he evaded home security cameras at his parents' Crosscourt Way residence. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Navarrete drove from his own Elk Grove home and parked several blocks away.

He then put on a mask and gloves before riding a kick scooter the remaining distance. Prosecutors stated he entered the property through a side gate 'to avoid detection by his parents' front porch Ring camera' and met them at the backyard door.

Once inside the garage, Navarrete 'struck both his mother and father on the head with an object and strangled them to death while facing them', the office said. He then fled in his parents' vehicle and abandoned it near where he initially parked.

Staged Discovery and Forensic Evidence

Later that morning, after his parents were already dead, Navarrete sent them a text message asking if they wanted to come to his home for dinner, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

After his sister became concerned because she could not reach their parents, Navarrete drove to the Crosscourt Way residence with his children and claimed to have discovered their bodies, according to prosecutors.

Navarrete subsequently called emergency dispatchers to report finding them dead after multiple failed attempts to contact them, and told responding officers from the Elk Grove Police Department that their vehicle was missing.

Investigators used Flock cameras and other traffic surveillance footage to trace Navarrete's movements before and after the killings, according to prosecutors. Detectives also found the scooter. DNA analysis revealed Navarrete's DNA beneath his mother's fingernails, prosecutors said.