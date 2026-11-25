Carolyn Brown, a former employee of New Prospect Baptist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment on Monday, 23 November 2026. Brown, 62, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony theft charge in an Ohio church embezzlement case involving nearly $700,000 (€639,000 and £535,000).

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher R. McDowell also ordered Brown to repay the money she stole from the congregation. The theft involved church funds taken from January 2017 to June 2023, a period spanning more than six years.

The sentencing hearing exposed deep divisions within the church in Cincinnati's Roselawn neighbourhood. While some members demanded the maximum punishment permitted by law, others supported Brown, arguing that imprisonment was unnecessary.

Ohio Church Embezzlement Was Discovered After a Cheque Bounced

Prosecutors said Brown opened an unauthorised church bank account and deposited congregation payments along with an $112,500 (€102,800 and £86,000) grant. She then withdrew cash and used a debit card for retail purchases.

The theft came to light after a cheque bounced, prompting a bank employee to review the account. Frequent cash withdrawals and debit card transactions raised concerns. McDowell said the misappropriation involved several bank accounts of New Prospect Baptist Church.

The consequences extended beyond the congregation's financial losses. Associate Minister Vernice Appling told the court that church ministries had suffered and that opportunities for community outreach had diminished.

During sentencing, McDowell addressed the damage Brown's actions had caused to the congregation. 'This church has been torn asunder,' the judge said, according to Fox 19.

He explained that Brown had undermined the church's religious and charitable mission, including its efforts to help others and to bring people to Christ.

Church trustee Robert Torrance Jones told WLWT that the theft had caused a major division within the congregation. The disagreement became particularly evident as members expressed contrasting views on Brown's punishment.

Ohio Church Embezzlement Case Divides Members Over Accountability

Brown's lawyer, Clyde Bennett II, urged McDowell to impose a sentence that did not include imprisonment. He cited his client's age, military service and a previously clean criminal record.

Bennett argued that there was no indication Brown would commit another felony. He described her as remorseful and embarrassed, adding that she wanted to apologise and compensate the church for its losses.

Brown did not speak at the sentencing hearing. However, several congregants questioned the defence's account of her remorse. Church member Peg Fury challenged Brown's decision not to address the congregation directly about the harm she had caused.

Appling also urged McDowell to impose the maximum sentence permitted under the law. Her testimony highlighted the harm suffered by church members and the consequences for the congregation's broader charitable work.

Friends of Brown offered a different perspective, urging the court to consider her character and willingness to make amends.

'Everybody makes mistakes, and she said that she made mistakes, and she wants to take care of that,' Karen Harris said.

McDowell ultimately rejected the defence's plea for leniency, stating that Brown had repeatedly chosen to engage in wrongdoing over several years. He ordered her into custody immediately after pronouncing the sentence.

Brown was taken to the county jail to await transfer to a state prison. Her restitution order requires her to repay the congregation in full, though the sentencing reports did not specify a repayment schedule.