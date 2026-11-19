Four men have been convicted of sexually abusing a woman whose then-husband, Philip Young, drugged her and recruited strangers online to assault her at their Swindon home. Joanne Young said: 'The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way.'

The verdicts at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday, 19 November, concerned separate encounters between 2016 and 2023, rather than one incident involving all four defendants. Prosecutors said the wider abuse spanned more than 13 years, and Philip Young had already admitted 48 offences against his wife.

Consent Could Not Come From Her Husband

The defendants claimed they believed Joanne Young consented and that the encounters were a shared fantasy between the couple. Prosecutors argued that assurances from her husband could not replace establishing whether she herself freely consented at the time.

Breaking News UK

'The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way': Woman drugged and raped by her husband who invited five men to sexually assault her calls for new consent laws



Four men were today convicted of sexually abusing a mother who was… pic.twitter.com/anpYFL4u22 — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) November 19, 2026

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) account describes how Young used Craigslist and Grindr to arrange visits while his wife was incapacitated. Specialist prosecutor James Foster said the men claimed she was freely participating 'despite never seeking reassurances that this was in fact the case'.

Recordings and Messages Identified the Defendants

Connor Sanderson-Doyle was convicted of assault by penetration and sexual assault following a June 2016 encounter during which footage captured Joanne saying 'No'. Richard Clive Wilkins, convicted of rape and sexual assault according to the CPS, was identified through distinctive tattoos visible in footage from July 2016 showing her restrained, blindfolded and apparently asleep.

Norman Macksoni was convicted of rape following a February 2017 encounter in which prosecutors said she believed she was with her husband. Mohammed Hassan was convicted of sexual assault over an unrecorded February 2023 encounter, with Joanne's recollection, messages and digital evidence placing him at the address central to the prosecution case.

Device Searches Uncovered Recorded Abuse

Police discovered the abuse after an account linked to Philip Young posted bestiality images online in 2024, prompting officers to seize his devices. Photographs, recordings and correspondence subsequently helped investigators establish what had happened and identify men involved in the abuse.

The CPS said Young initially lied by suggesting his wife had consented, before pleading guilty to 48 offences against her. Prosecutor Sarah Jones told the court that he posted images of Joanne tied to their bed and blindfolded while seeking strangers of 'any age, any race'.

Joanne Young Calls for Better Protection

Young waived her legal right to anonymity and attended court as prosecutors described the offences committed against her. Outside court, she said: 'This abuse has cost me my life as I knew it.'

Joanne Young statement following verdict.



"The guilty result today is a relief, and it is a relief not just for me and my family, but a relief for what this means for other women in the future. It means that those who find themselves facing what I have are more likely to come… pic.twitter.com/WeQBiKzVJh — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 19, 2026

Joanne Young said the case 'raises serious questions about how the law deals with consent' and urged the government to prioritise women's protection. Judge Pushpinder Saini praised her 'amazing bravery', while the CPS described the verdicts as England's first jury convictions of multiple defendants relating to organised drug-facilitated sexual assault.

Six Men Await December Sentencing

Dean Hamilton had separately admitted rape, assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault, and was not among the four defendants whose cases the jury decided. He, Philip Young and the four men convicted by the jury are due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on 21 and 22 December, with Saini warning that they faced significant custodial sentences.

Joanne Young has waived her right to anonymity in this case. Her ex-husband, a former Swindon councillor, previously admitted sexual offences against her and is named in each of the counts against the four men who've now been found guilty.



This is the moment one of the convicted… pic.twitter.com/Oh0cKf3eVJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 19, 2026

British police also consulted investigators involved in the French prosecution concerning Gisèle Pelicot, whose husband admitted drugging her and inviting strangers to rape her. According to the CPS, the toxicology expert whose evidence was used in France also worked on Joanne Young's case.