Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is facing new legal pressure after Philippine police asked prosecutors to pursue charges linked to alleged child sexual abuse material. The Philippine National Police (PNP) filed complaints before the Cebu City Prosecutor's Office on Monday, following an investigation into allegations involving the possession and distribution of the material.

The complaints remain subject to prosecutorial review. Markle, 82, has denied the allegations and previously described the claims against him as 'sick lies'.

Case Moves To Philippine Prosecutor Review

The Philippine complaints came less than two weeks after Markle was charged separately in the United States with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material. According to the criminal complaint filed by the US Department of Justice, FBI agents seized around 78 items from storage units rented by Markle in Los Angeles.

Court documents alleged that investigators found material believed to contain images of child sexual abuse. The complaint stated that investigators believed some images were taken at a hotel in the Philippines, based on background details identified in the photographs. Philippine authorities later examined evidence connected to Markle's previous residence in the country as part of their investigation.

Philippine police said the complaints seek charges under local laws relating to the possession and intended distribution of child sexual abuse and exploitation materials. Reports said the complaints involve two counts relating to the alleged intent to distribute the material and one count of possession.

Cebu prosecutor Graeme Elmido said the complaints would undergo preliminary evaluation. If prosecutors determine that the evidence warrants a regular preliminary investigation, a subpoena may be issued to Markle, giving him an opportunity to respond through a counter-affidavit.

Ongoing Evidence Review

Philippine authorities said the investigation remains active. Digital forensic examinations are continuing on electronic devices obtained from Markle's former residence.

The PNP Women and Children Protection Centre previously said devices, including phones, computers and storage equipment, were being examined as part of the investigation. Officials also said the evidence could still be submitted to support the complaints or form the basis for further charges.

The US case has also continued to develop. Markle was arrested in Florida earlier this month. He was initially placed under house detention at his assisted living facility. He was later taken back into custody after prosecutors alleged he had violated his release conditions by removing his ankle monitor.

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father for several years. Their relationship deteriorated before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Markle Sr. did not attend the ceremony following a period of intense media scrutiny.

In a previous statement responding to allegations against her father, Meghan said she was 'deeply distressed' and that her priority was protecting her children.

Markle Sr. had previously lived in the Philippines before returning to the United States after suffering a stroke and undergoing a leg amputation, according to reports. He later lived in a senior care facility in Lakeland, Florida.

The latest legal proceedings concern allegations that have not been proven in court. Philippine prosecutors will first assess the complaints filed by police before deciding whether the case should proceed to a formal preliminary investigation.