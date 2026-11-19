A Western Australian music teacher who sexually abused a schoolboy after gaining the trust of his family has been jailed. Naomi Tekea Craig, 34, was sentenced on 17 November 2026 after admitting 12 child sexual offences committed between August 2024 and December 2025.

According to court reporting, the abuse was exposed when the boy's mother discovered CCTV footage recorded inside the family home. The case has drawn attention to how Craig established a close relationship with the family and maintained access to the child outside the school environment.

How Craig Gained the Family's Trust

According to ABC News Australia, Craig first met the boy in 2023 while teaching music at Frederick Irwin Anglican School in Mandurah, south of Perth. The boy, who was 12 when the offending began, participated in a school band supervised by Craig.

Over time, she developed a friendship with his mother and became increasingly involved in the family's personal life. Craig was trusted with a key to their home and permitted to spend time alone with the child. Even after he transferred to another school, she maintained contact, drove him to school and continued providing private tutoring.

Reporting by The Age revealed that the boy had been expelled from his original school before his mother sought Craig's continued support. Her access to the child extended beyond the classroom and regular school supervision.

Gifts and Messages To Pressure Victim

The sentencing hearing revealed that Craig bought the boy gifts, including a music subscription, which she threatened to cancel if he failed to respond to her messages. She monitored his social media activity, questioned his interactions with a girl and demanded updates about his whereabouts.

She also sent inappropriate photographs and videos of herself. In one message presented during proceedings, Craig wrote, 'I'm sick of begging for your attention'. Another demanded that the child 'Make me feel loved'.

The court heard that the boy was particularly vulnerable because of earlier trauma and neurodivergence. Judge John Prior emphasised that Craig knew the child's age and that he was legally incapable of consenting to sexual activity.

How CCTV Exposed Craig's Abuse

The offending ended in December 2025 after the boy's mother and her partner discovered footage captured by cameras inside their home. The recordings showed Craig sexually assaulting the child, leading to a police investigation and her arrest.

During sentencing, Judge Prior said the abuse stopped because of the family's discovery. The boy's mother later described feelings of guilt and shame in a victim-impact statement.

Craig also become pregnant during the offending. Western Australian Police Commissioner Col Blanch confirmed in January that DNA testing had been conducted and police believed the boy was the father of the baby she delivered that month.

What Did the School Know?

The case has raised questions about professional boundaries and whether concerning behaviour could have been recognised earlier. In January, Frederick Irwin Anglican School confirmed Craig's suspension following her arrest and instructed her not to attend the campus.

Former police officer and child-safety educator Kristi McVee subsequently highlighted warning signs of grooming, including excessive attention, gifts and private contact with pupils. However, no published independent finding has established that the school knew about Craig's offending or ignored earlier complaints.

The available court reporting explains how Craig maintained access to the child, but whether anyone recognised warning signs before the CCTV discovery remains unanswered.