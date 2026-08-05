Martha Stewart has delivered a blunt assessment of Meghan Markle's transition from Hollywood actor and senior royal to lifestyle personality, questioning whether the Duchess of Sussex's latest reinvention feels authentic. As Markle continues to build her homemaking brand following the release of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, comparisons between the two women have only intensified.

Speaking candidly in a new interview, Stewart said she finds Markle's unconventional career trajectory difficult to reconcile, suggesting audiences may struggle to embrace such a dramatic shift. Her remarks come as Markle expands her lifestyle ventures, placing her in direct comparison with one of the world's most influential homemaking figures.

Why Martha Stewart Doubts Meghan's Homemaking Pivot

Stewart did not hold back when asked about Markle's transformation from actor to duchess and now lifestyle personality. Asked for her thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex 'stepping into' her space, the Martha Stewart Show alum appeared unconvinced by the career evolution.

'If you're an actress, it's hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show,' Stewart said. 'It doesn't sort of follow,' she added, leaving little doubt about her scepticism.

Stewart and Markle's Brief Dinner Party Encounter

Stewart and Markle recently crossed paths, although the meeting appears to have done little to change Stewart's view. The pair attended the same dinner party in California shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned from a trip to the UK in July.

'I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace,' the 85-year-old American businesswoman, author and television personality said. Stewart admitted, however, that the two barely spoke. 'I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it,' she added.

Gwyneth Paltrow Earns Praise as Markle Faces Questions Over Authenticity

In a previous interview, Stewart was asked about the growing number of celebrity lifestyle entrepreneurs, including Markle and fellow actor-turned-businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow. While she praised Paltrow's success, she was noticeably more cautious when discussing Markle.

She spoke warmly about Paltrow's achievements. 'Gwyneth's been very successful, by the way. She created quite an interesting body of businesses. She's admired. She won an Oscar, for heaven's sake, as an actress. She's pretty powerful,' Stewart said. Her tone shifted when the conversation returned to Markle. 'Meghan, I don't really know very well, and I hope she knows what she's talking about,' Stewart continued. 'Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important.'

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Stewart's comments come as Markle has faced renewed scrutiny over the authenticity of her public image. The Duchess of Sussex recently drew fresh attention amid questions over her viral maternity dancing video, despite her previously saying she shared the clip to show a more 'authentic' side of herself online. The discussion has reignited broader debate over how Markle presents her personal life and growing lifestyle brand.

Stewart has been a dominant figure in the lifestyle industry for decades. Whether her scepticism will affect Markle's ambitions remains to be seen, but her remarks have already reignited debate over whether audiences are ready to embrace the Duchess as a homemaking authority.