Renewed online discussion about Ariana Grande's appearance has prompted wider questions about severe anorexia nervosa, although the singer has not reportedly been diagnosed with the condition.

Following the release of her Petal music video, social media users commented on Grande's slim frame, leading to widespread speculation about her health. Her representatives later announced she would step back from public visibility after completing her Eternal Sunshine tour because of 'endless, ongoing public scrutiny,' while Grande told fans the break had been planned in advance and urged people to respect boundaries around comments on appearance.

Ariana Grande Discussion Renews Focus on Anorexia

Despite the speculation, neither Grande nor her team has confirmed any medical diagnosis. The conversation has instead sparked broader public interest in understanding what severe anorexia is and how it affects the body.

Health experts have repeatedly cautioned against diagnosing public figures based solely on appearance. They also warn that discussing celebrities' bodies can reinforce harmful attitudes towards weight and body image while increasing stigma around eating disorders.

What Is Severe Anorexia Nervosa?

According to experts, anorexia nervosa is a serious mental health condition characterised by restricted food intake, significantly low body weight, an intense fear of gaining weight and a distorted perception of body shape or size.

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Severe anorexia refers to cases involving prolonged malnutrition and serious medical instability affecting multiple organs. It is considered one of the deadliest psychiatric illnesses, with deaths typically linked to medical complications or suicide.

Treatment often requires specialist care involving doctors, dietitians and mental health professionals, with hospital admission necessary in some cases.

Severe Anorexia Can Affect Nearly Every Organ

Prolonged malnutrition places significant strain on the body and can lead to life-threatening complications.

Among the most serious are cardiovascular problems, including a dangerously slow heart rate, low blood pressure, irregular heart rhythms and reduced heart muscle mass. These complications increase the risk of sudden cardiac death.

Hormonal disruption is also common. Many women experience loss of menstrual periods, while fertility may be affected. Severe anorexia also frequently causes low blood sugar, difficulty regulating body temperature, and long-term bone loss, including osteoporosis.

Also, the digestive system may slow considerably, causing delayed stomach emptying, bloating, nausea and persistent constipation.

Malnutrition can also affect the brain and nervous system. Research shows severe cases may lead to reduced brain volume, memory problems, slower thinking and nerve damage linked to vitamin deficiencies.

Meanwhile, other physical symptoms include electrolyte imbalances, anaemia, weakened immunity, muscle wasting, dry skin, hair loss and the development of fine body hair known as 'lanugo'.

Early Treatment Improves Recovery From Anorexia

Doctors say early diagnosis and specialist treatment significantly improve recovery prospects.

Meanwhile, treatment focuses on restoring nutrition safely and addressing the psychological causes of the illness through therapies such as cognitive behavioural therapy or family-based treatment.

Medical teams also closely monitor patients during recovery because rapidly increasing food intake can trigger refeeding syndrome, a potentially fatal complication caused by sudden electrolyte shifts.

While many people recover fully, some long-term effects, particularly reduced bone density, may persist. However, one should remember that medical experts emphasise that anorexia is not a lifestyle choice or a matter of willpower. Instead, it is a complex mental illness influenced by biological, psychological and environmental factors.

As discussion surrounding Grande continues online, health organisations continue to encourage people to avoid speculating about an individual's medical condition based on appearance alone.