Ariana Grande has told fans that her decision to step away from public-facing work was made well before the latest wave of online speculation about her appearance, health and career.

The 33-year-old singer addressed the announcement during her Eternal Sunshine tour stop at Chicago's United Center on Monday, 3 August, assuring concertgoers that her upcoming hiatus had been carefully considered rather than prompted by recent public commentary.

'The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing,' Grande told the audience while reading from a prepared note. 'It is something that I had decided to plan.' Her remarks came a day after her representative confirmed that Grande would be 'taking a step back from visibility' once her world tour concludes in London on 1 September.

According to her team, the singer intends to finish the tour 'on a high note, both healthily and happily' before taking what was described as 'a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances.'

Ariana Grande Says the Decision Was Personal

Grande used the Chicago performance to reassure fans that her decision had been made independently of outside speculation. Rather than framing the break as a response to criticism, she described it as a deliberate choice centred on her own wellbeing.

'No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or not as real to me as this love that we share,' she told the audience. She also reflected on the significance of the Eternal Sunshine tour, calling it 'one of the most healing, beautiful, correct and special experiences' of her life.

Grande said reading the statement aloud on stage felt important, describing it as something she wanted to share directly with fans before concluding the tour. The comments appeared designed to reassure supporters that the upcoming hiatus is not the result of a sudden crisis but part of a longer-term personal plan.

'I've Heard It All'

Grande's announcement arrives after years of public discussion surrounding her appearance and health. Recent conversations intensified following the release of her eighth studio album, Petal, whose personal themes generated widespread online commentary. The singer has repeatedly spoken about the impact of constant scrutiny throughout her career.

During promotion for Wicked: For Good last year, she issued what she described as a 'loving reminder', encouraging people to think carefully before commenting on another person's appearance. She later reshared a 2024 interview with French internet personality Sally Poumbga, where she reflected on growing up under constant public observation.

'I've been a specimen in a petri-dish since I was 17, so I've heard it all,' Grande said. 'I've heard what's wrong with me, and then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons.'

She also warned against making assumptions about another person's health or personal circumstances based solely on their appearance.

'I think it's dangerous, for both parties involved,' she said.Those earlier comments have resurfaced following the announcement of her planned break, although Grande made clear in Chicago that the decision had been made independently of recent online discussion.

Career Plans Already Changing

Grande's hiatus is already affecting several upcoming professional commitments. She is no longer expected to star opposite her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey in the planned West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, which had been scheduled to open at London's Barbican Centre in 2027.

Following the announcement, the production expressed its support for Grande's decision and wished her well during her time away from public life. She is also expected to reduce promotional appearances connected to Focker-In-Law, the upcoming Meet the Parents sequel scheduled for release later this year.

While Grande has not suggested she is retiring from music or acting, the pause represents one of the most significant breaks of her professional career.

A Pause After Years in the Spotlight

Grande first found fame playing Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon's Victorious before reprising the role in Sam & Cat. She later established herself as one of pop music's biggest stars through chart-topping albums and singles including Break Free, 7 Rings, No Tears Left to Cry and thank u, next.

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Her acting career reached another milestone after earning an Academy Award nomination for portraying Glinda in Wicked. After spending much of her life in the public spotlight, Grande says her decision to step back reflects a personal need rather than outside pressure.

For now, she intends to complete the remaining dates of the Eternal Sunshine tour before beginning what she has described as a planned period away from public-facing work.

Whether that break lasts months or longer remains unknown, but Grande has made one point clear: her decision was made on her own terms, long before the latest headlines or online speculation.