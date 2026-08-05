A disturbing livestream, an emergency police response and a flood of bizarre online theories have thrown Perez Hilton back into the spotlight for reasons far removed from celebrity gossip.

The veteran blogger was taken to hospital after authorities responded to reports of a TikTok livestream involving acts of self harm, but the incident quickly took an unexpected turn on social media.

Some users began drawing attention to Ariana Grande's recent music video, in which she appeared covered in blood, claiming the similarities were evidence of a so called 'ritual'. Others even revived the pair's complicated history, despite there being no evidence to support any of the extraordinary claims circulating online.

Social Media Linked the Incident to Ariana Grande

Several posts claimed the incident happened only days after Hilton uploaded a video discussing Ariana Grande's decision to step back from public life following her recent tour.

Users pointed out that Hilton appeared covered in blood during the livestream, drawing comparisons to Grande's appearance in a recent music video where she was also seen with blood across her face and clothing.

Some online commentators went even further by suggesting the similarities were connected to a supernatural 'ritual' or that Grande had somehow placed a 'witches spell' on Hilton. Others revisited claims that Hilton once hoped to manage Grande when she was 18 but was turned down, arguing that the rejection could have created lasting tension between them.

The Perez Hilton story is very strange 😳 a couple of days ago he posted a video about Ariana Grande taking a step back from the public life after her tour and a couple of days later he's covered in blood just like Ariana Grande was in her recent music video. This is definitely a… pic.twitter.com/PveYyQS55y — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) August 5, 2026

However, none of these claims have been supported by evidence. There is no indication from law enforcement, Hilton, Grande or their representatives that the hospitalisation had any connection to the singer or to the online theories spreading across social media.

Police have verified that deputies responded after receiving reports about the livestream, that Hilton was safely transported to hospital and that specialist crisis teams were involved throughout the response. TikTok has reportedly removed the livestream and suspended Hilton's account.

No updates have been provided regarding Hilton's current medical condition, and officials have not disclosed additional information about what happened before emergency services arrived.

Police Confirmed Perez Hilton Was Taken to Hospital

The Miami Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded on Tuesday evening after receiving multiple emergency calls reporting that an individual was livestreaming acts of self-harm on TikTok.

According to officials, Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, was alone inside his Miami home when officers arrived. Rather than forcing an immediate confrontation, deputies followed crisis intervention procedures designed to safely engage with individuals experiencing a mental health emergency.

Ariana Grande's team announced that she's going to be taking some time off and now she is speaking up for herself! pic.twitter.com/KNbJhsNkzs — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) August 4, 2026

Authorities said specialist personnel were called to assist before Hilton was safely removed from the property and transported by Miami Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Officials also confirmed that Hilton's children and his mother were safe and were not at the home during the incident. The Sheriff's Office said its Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals were providing support and resources to his family.

Hilton's management company, Golden Artists Entertainment, later acknowledged it was aware of the footage circulating online but said it had been unable to reach him directly. The company added that Hilton's well-being and his family's privacy remained its highest priority.