Austrian reality television personality and motoring enthusiast Mano Machinek tragically lost his life at the age of 37 following a fatal automobile accident during a commercial production shoot in Northern Italy.

The devastating incident occurred on 30 July 2026, when Machinek was driving a classic blue Porsche 993 RS rented by a Milan-based production company for an upcoming advertising campaign.

Read more How Did Mailson Araujo Santos Die? Brazilian Fitness Influencer Dies Weeks Before Turning 36 How Did Mailson Araujo Santos Die? Brazilian Fitness Influencer Dies Weeks Before Turning 36

According to local emergency reports and statements released by the Italian Carabinieri, the vehicle veered off the roadway near Lake Maggiore, plunging down a steep embankment before colliding with a tree.

Despite a rapid multi-agency response involving local firefighters, paramedics, and an air ambulance crew that performed emergency CPR at the scene, the beloved television star succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the location.

Investigation Into the Lake Maggiore Crash

The sudden loss of the Forsthaus Rampensau star has sent shockwaves through the European entertainment industry, prompting an active judicial inquiry by local Italian prosecutors.

Investigators from the Carabinieri have impounded the totalled sports car and secured the surrounding roadway to evaluate the exact mechanical and environmental factors that caused a seasoned driver to lose control of the high-performance vehicle.

While authorities confirmed that cameras were not actively rolling at the exact moment of the crash, as filming for the commercial shoot was scheduled for later that day, officials are closely examining production safety protocols, road permissions, and vehicle telemetry.

The tragic irony that Machinek lost his life while surrounded by his lifelong passion for high-end automobiles has intensified the public sorrow surrounding the tragedy.

The exact cause of the fatal accident remains unknown. Machinek was not filming the commercial at the time he was driving the Porsche sports car.

A Known Motoring Enthusiast Who Shared His Content



The Austrian broadcaster ATV confirmed his death on Instagram, stating: 'We mourn Mano, who died in a car accident. Our sincere condolences to the bereaved. Maria, we wish you every strength and are thinking of you.'

The reality TV show Forsthaus Rampensau, of which Machinek was a part, expressed its condolences to his family and his partner, Maria Maksimovic.

Maria Maksimovic posted a moving tribute on Instagram, writing: 'My beloved Mano has died in a tragic car accident – while doing something he loved more than almost anything else in this world: driving a car. He was at the wheel of a Porsche, a car that meant so much more to him than just a vehicle. Everyone who knew Mano knew how much he loved cars, the road, and the feeling of freedom behind the wheel.'

She adds, 'It breaks my heart that exactly what he loved so much became the moment I had to say goodbye to him.'

As the Italian authorities continue their formal investigation into the circumstances of the crash, the television community and fans worldwide continue to mourn the untimely passing of a dedicated motoring personality.