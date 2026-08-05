Ariana Grande's family has allegedly been pleading with the singer to step back from work for months, fearing for her mental and physical health as she pushes through a gruelling tour and relentless public scrutiny.

Grande recently confirmed that a pause from the spotlight had been on her mind for some time, stressing that it was not a knee-jerk reaction to online criticism.

The new claims by various outlets, however, paint a more urgent and emotionally charged picture behind the scenes, with relatives and close friends reportedly concluding that the 33-year-old's schedule and the glare around her private life had simply become unmanageable.

Family 'Begged' Ariana Grande To Take a Proper Break

The first red flags, insiders say, were raised long before reports emerged that Ariana Grande planned to take time away from public life. A family source said that her inner circle had repeatedly urged her to slow down, insisting that a token holiday would not be enough.

'We have asked her to take a break. Actually we've begged her, like a lot. A lot a lot,' the insider said, adding that they were not talking about 'a day or two, but a break break'. The same source claimed bluntly: 'She is not well. She is anxious and unhappy. She doesn't sleep enough, doesn't eat enough.'

Those close to Ariana Grande are described as 'very concerned about her' and convinced that now is the moment she has to prioritise herself rather than her career. They reportedly hope she will return to the stage and studio in time, but believe that can only happen if she steps away long enough to recover.

According to the insider, her family and friends are united in one simple wish: to see her 'happy and healthy' again, and they do not believe that is possible while she stays locked into her current pace.

None of these claims has been independently confirmed by Grande or her representatives.

Ariana Grande's Workload and Public Scrutiny Under the Microscope

Behind the concern is a punishing run of work that has left Ariana Grande, in the words of one source, 'exhausted from work and dealing with her public image.' Insiders say the chatter around her wellbeing has become a damaging echo chamber.

'All the whispers about her wellbeing and health have really affected her mental health to a point where she needs to step away as she has felt she hasn't been herself for quite some time,' one informant claimed. Another source suggested she is overwhelmed by the attention, saying: 'She wants to run and hide in a corner. She doesn't know how to respond.'

The demands have been relentless. Friends point to back-to-back filming for both Wicked films, extensive promotional tours, the release of her latest album Petal, and a 41-show tour that has kept Ariana Grande on the move for months. Layered on top is ongoing interest in her private relationships, including reports that she has reconnected with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez following her split from Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Sources quoted by The Blast describe her career as an 'endless hamster wheel.' It is a familiar phrase in celebrity culture, but it lands differently when insiders insist that the star herself no longer feels like she is fully present in her own life.

Read more Ariana Grande's 'Petal' Music Video Sparks Comparisons to Karen Carpenter Before Her Death From Anorexia Ariana Grande's 'Petal' Music Video Sparks Comparisons to Karen Carpenter Before Her Death From Anorexia

The strain is not just professional. Those close to Ariana Grande also believe she has not yet had space to grieve the death of her grandmother Marjorie, known as Nonna, who died in June 2025 at the age of 99. 'One thing that she hasn't fully been able to work out and give time for is the death of her Nonna, who was one of the most important people in her life,' a second source said.

Another insider described Grande as 'a very sensitive, intuitive empath who feels everything,' claiming she now wants to 'go into a cocoon and heal herself and feel normal again.'

According to that account, the Bang Bang singer is looking to strip life back to basics: spending time at home, reconnecting with nature, and 'really chill out and re-think her life.' Her family, meanwhile, reportedly hope she will rediscover small routines most people take for granted, from 'unplugging, taking a walk, drinking some tea and sitting outside' to finally indulging hobbies like painting and baking.

Support Network Rallies Around Ariana Grande's Hiatus

If Grande does follow through on a longer break, she will not be doing it alone. An insider described her decision to slow down as 'deeply personal,' but said she is surrounded by a trusted support system and has 'people supporting her in slowing down' because she is now 'prepared to focus on herself.'

The plan, according to that source, is to finish her current tour 'healthily and happily' before embracing a quieter period after several years of constant recording, filming Wicked and travelling.

New reports also suggest that Grande's time away will be centred squarely on family and recovery rather than a rebrand.

One insider said she intends to spend 'a lot of time with her family, friends and Ricky,' referring to Alvarez, as the pair have not been able to see each other 'as much' as they would have liked due to her commitments.

'She's been working nonstop for a long time' and has now realised she needs to 'give herself permission to step back for a while,' the source added.

None of the outlets reporting these claims has produced documentary evidence, and Ariana Grande herself has not set out a detailed timetable for any hiatus. For now, the only certainty is that one of pop's most driven performers is being urged, perhaps more insistently than ever before, to finally put the brakes on.