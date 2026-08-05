Jameela Jamil has defended her recent comments about Ariana Grande's appearance after facing criticism online, insisting that discussions about celebrity wellbeing should not be dismissed and that people should not wait until 'a star dies.'

The actress and activist responded after some social media users accused her of fuelling speculation about Grande's health by criticising the singer's styling. Jamil rejected those claims, arguing that her comments were directed at the entertainment industry's treatment of women rather than Grande herself.

Her response has reignited debate over where the line should be drawn between expressing concern for a public figure and engaging in harmful commentary about their appearance.

Jamil Responds to Critics

Addressing the backlash on social media, Jamil said she had no intention of shaming Grande or encouraging speculation about her personal health.

Instead, she argued that the discussion should focus on the wider culture surrounding celebrity image and the responsibilities of those working behind the scenes.

In one of her posts, Jamil questioned whether people were only willing to acknowledge concerns after a tragedy had already occurred.

'Are we waiting for a star to die?' she wrote, arguing that conversations about unrealistic beauty standards should not automatically be dismissed as body shaming.

Her comments quickly drew both support and criticism, with many users debating whether raising concerns about someone's appearance is ever appropriate when the individual involved has asked people not to comment on their body.

Why Ariana Grande Became Part of the Discussion

Jamil's recent statements stemmed from her viral post criticising Ariana Grande's styling team over the music video for 'Petal.'

Read more Ariana Grande Appearance Sparks Debate as Viral TikTok Analyses Possible Malnutrition Warning Signs Ariana Grande Appearance Sparks Debate as Viral TikTok Analyses Possible Malnutrition Warning Signs

'This poor woman is possibly dying right in front of us. This outfit is designed to accentuate her thinness,' Jamil said, referring to Grande's all-black ensemble in the video. 'Her team are thoroughly irresponsible for not guiding her the right way.'

Grande's styling team was led by Law Roach, who recently made headlines for styling Zendaya at several red carpet film premieres.

Grande, who recently announced that she is stepping out of the limelight after her current tour, has repeatedly urged the public to avoid making assumptions about other people's bodies.

In a widely shared video posted in 2023, the singer explained that the version of herself many people considered 'healthy' was actually one of the lowest points in her life. She encouraged fans to be 'gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies,' reminding viewers that they rarely know what another person may be experiencing.

Those remarks have continued to resurface whenever conversations about her appearance trend online.

Jamil acknowledged Grande's previous statements but argued that discussions about fashion, styling and the entertainment industry's beauty standards are separate from diagnosing or speculating about an individual's health.

Supporters and Critics Remain Divided

Reaction to Jamil's latest comments reflected the broader divide surrounding discussions of celebrity appearance.

Supporters argued that she was attempting to challenge an industry that often rewards increasingly unrealistic beauty standards. They said conversations about the pressures placed on performers should not be viewed as personal attacks on the celebrities themselves.

Critics, however, felt that repeatedly referencing Grande's appearance, even with good intentions, risked encouraging further public scrutiny. Some argued that respecting the singer's previous request not to comment on her body should take priority over broader conversations about celebrity culture.

The disagreement has highlighted the difficult balance between discussing systemic issues within the entertainment industry and respecting the privacy of individual performers.

A Wider Debate About Celebrity Wellbeing

Jamil has long been outspoken about body image, diet culture and the unrealistic expectations placed on women in entertainment, having experienced an eating disorder herself.

Through her advocacy work, she has frequently criticised social media trends, advertising campaigns and celebrity culture that she believes contribute to unhealthy standards of beauty. Her latest comments continue that broader campaign, even as they generate fresh controversy.

Whether audiences view her remarks as an important conversation or an unnecessary contribution to ongoing speculation, the discussion has once again underscored how complicated public conversations about celebrity appearance have become.