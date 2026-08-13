Harvey Nichols has been bought out of administration by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group in an emergency rescue that saves more than 1,000 jobs after the luxury retailer warned it could run out of cash within a year without fresh funding.

The deal, completed on Thursday 13 August 2026 in London, covers the flagship Knightsbridge store and most of the UK estate, as well as Harvey Nichols' international franchise business.

The sale comes at the end of a difficult period for Harvey Nichols, which has struggled to return to profit since the Covid pandemic shut out high-spending tourists and accelerated the shift to online luxury shopping.

In accounts for the year to 29 March 2025, the company reported a £105 million loss after tax, with directors warning it was no longer a going concern and might have to cease trading without new investment. FTI Consulting was appointed as administrator and immediately agreed the deal with Frasers.

What the £105M Rescue Deal Includes

Frasers is taking over stores in London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Bristol, plus the online operation. Harvey Nichols has about 1,200 employees across 13 locations, including sites in Dublin, Riyadh, Dubai, Doha, Kuwait and two stores in Hong Kong.

Franchise agreements for the overseas outlets will continue under the new ownership, while negotiations over the Dublin shop remain ongoing. The Harvey Nichols restaurant at the Oxo Tower on London's South Bank is excluded from the deal, with FTI Consulting finalising a separate sale process it expects will preserve around 100 jobs and keep the venue trading.

Frasers Signals a Tough Overhaul Ahead

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Frasers Group, which also owns House of Fraser, Flannels and Jack Wills, has made clear the rescue will involve substantial change. In a statement it said that 'significant restructuring and integration of Harvey Nichols into the Frasers Group ecosystem will be required', including a review of the store portfolio, organisational structure and cost base.

Chief executive Michael Murray, Ashley's son-in-law, described Harvey Nichols as 'an iconic British institution with significant potential' but said 'meaningful change is needed', warning the turnaround could mean 'a smaller business in the near term'. Harvey Nichols boss Julia Goddard called the sale 'an important milestone' that provides 'a strong platform for the next phase of the business's evolution'.

Lindsay Hallam, senior managing director at FTI Consulting, said the transaction 'secures more than 1,000 jobs and provides a strong platform for its next chapter'. Ashley has built a reputation for buying distressed brands at their lowest point, with Frasers having bought House of Fraser out of administration in 2018 before closing about 40 of its 60 stores.

Ashley's History With Struggling Retailers

Frasers has since pushed further into luxury through Flannels and stakes in Hugo Boss and Mulberry. Harvey Nichols, founded in 1831 and referred to as 'Harvey Nicks' in the 1990s sitcom Absolutely Fabulous, fits that pattern, though Ashley himself told the Financial Times last week the store was in a 'death spiral' and would be a 'huge challenge' to turn round.

Retail expert Catherine Shuttleworth, chief executive of Savvy Marketing, said that Harvey Nichols' problems were visible on the shop floor. 'If you go into a Harvey Nicks store, and I did last week, they look terrible, they look really tired and basically they've suffered from a lack of investment,' she said, describing department stores as 'cash-hungry monsters' that need constant spending to compete at the top end of the market.

Which Harvey Nichols Stores Will Survive?

Frasers beat FTSE 100 retailer Next in the final stages of the sale process. Next is understood to have been interested only in one or two sites, making Ashley's broader offer more attractive to administrators keen to preserve jobs.

The Knightsbridge and Edinburgh stores are expected to remain under the Harvey Nichols banner, while the Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Bristol branches could be rebadged as House of Fraser or Flannels. Shuttleworth suggested the retailer's future will look 'more Flannel-esque than Sports Direct-esque' as Frasers targets younger luxury shoppers.